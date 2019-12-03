Thank you to all the businesses and residents in Deerfield, Cambridge and Lake Mills that donated bingo and raffle prizes for our Community Family Bingo Night on Saturday November 23rd. The event was a huge success with roughly 250 bingo players in attendance.
-Todd Tatlock, Deerfield Community Center
