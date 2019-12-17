WAUNAKEE — Aevri Ciha was the lone first-place finisher for the Cambridge Blue Jays at the Waunakee Invitational on Saturday. The invitational had brackets broken up by girls and boys.
Ciha picked up four pins on her way to a first-place finish in the 138-pound weight class. Ciha pinned Appleton Xavier sophomore Anna Strand in 3:08 to win the championship.
Waunakee won its home invitational with 432.5 points. Jefferson finished in 13th place out of 30 teams with 99 points. The invitational had weight classes split into boys and girls brackets and the girls and boys scored separately for team standings.
The Cambridge girls scored 94 points with two wrestlers to finish in 15th place. The Blue Jays scored 49.5 points with three boys to take 21st place.
Kenidee Clark took second place for the Jays. Clark earned two first-period pins and one second-period pin before losing to first-place 128-pounder Ella Trimboli of Whitnall/Greendale. Trimboli pinned all four opponents en route to first-place.
Aiden Ciha took second place to lead the Cambridge boys. He won his first four matches of the day including a second-period pin over Milton 170-pounder Jordan Stivarius in the championship semifinal. Ciha (9-4) was defeated, 3-0, in the championship by Waunakee junior Daniel Ford (9-1).
UP NEXT
Cambridge will wrestle at Pardeeville Thursday at 7 p.m. before participating in the Badger State Invitational Saturday. Wrestling starts at 10 a.m. at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
WAUNAKEE INVITATIONAL
Team scores — 1, Waunakee, 432.5; 2, Holmen boys, 409.5; 3, Holmen girls, 356; 4, Milton, 304.5; 5, Riverdale, 362.5; 6, Watertown, 238.5; 7, Beloit Memorial girls, 231; 8, Fenton (Ill.) girls, 168.5; 9, Monona Grove/McFarland, 183.5; 10, Fenton (Ill.) boys, 168.5; 11, Waukesha South girls, 153; 12, Dodgeland, 120.5; 13, Jefferson, 99; 14, Greendale Martin Luther girls, 96; 15, Cambridge girls, 94; 16 (tie), Madison East and Westfield, 87; 18, Pardeeville co-op, 68; 19, Madison East girls, 53; 20, Madison La Follette, 50; 21, Cambridge, 49.5; 22, Hartland Lake Country, 49; 23 (tie), Antigo girls and Whitnall co-op, 48; 25, Appleton Xavier, 44; 26, Jefferson girls, 38; 27, Pardeeville co-op girls, 36; 28, Madison West girls, 27; 29, Baraboo, 25; 30, Fort Atkinson girls, 24.
