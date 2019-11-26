The following is a list of Deerfield Middle School students who have been named to the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year. To be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.499. To be named to the high honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.999 and those with a grade point average of 4.0 named to the 4.0 honors listing.
7th Grade Honor Roll
William Brattlie
Wyatt Brattlie
Noah Caygill
Mesfin Draxler
Anika Dunnington
Bryce Eickhoff
Rowan Franke
Addison Klein
Saige LaChance
Ava Larson
Martell Love
Lydia Mack
Ryan Maly
Ethan Meinholz
Lauryn Weisensel
Benjamin Wetzel
7th Grade High Honor Roll
Madisyn Andersen
Rylee Betthauser
Tavian Crawford
Lily Dunsirn
Bronwyn Freymiller
Grace Gullickson
Zack Hansen
Bryce Jones
Hannah Judge
Jacob Lindow
McKenna Michel
Cora Nelson
Kennedy Reichert
Piper Ryan
Lucas Sigurslid
Makayla Waack
7th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll
Brianna Ament
Madison Kimmel
8th Grade Honor Roll
Austin Anderson
Cody Curtis
Paige Fleming
Abby Hinrichs
Joe Huddleston
Eli Key
Ryder Martin
Chloe Moore
Maya Pries
Ian Schultz
Lillian Schultz
Samantha Slovacek
8th Grade High Honor Roll
Ella Arenz
Mason Carerros
Nevaeh Bassett
Hayden Frazer
Kristopher Hahn
Hamid Hakimi
Skyler Her
Julia Hewitt
Parker Howard
Emmett Hruby
Lia Julseth
Audrey Kessenich
Martin Kimmel
Emerson Pete
Ruby Robinson
Robert Thompson
8th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll
Lydia Berryman
Jackson Drobac
Olivia Gollup
Elizabeth Stevens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.