The following is a list of Deerfield Middle School students who have been named to the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year. To be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.499. To be named to the high honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.999 and those with a grade point average of 4.0 named to the 4.0 honors listing.

7th Grade Honor Roll

William Brattlie

Wyatt Brattlie

Noah Caygill

Mesfin Draxler

Anika Dunnington

Bryce Eickhoff

Rowan Franke

Addison Klein

Saige LaChance

Ava Larson

Martell Love

Lydia Mack

Ryan Maly

Ethan Meinholz

Lauryn Weisensel

Benjamin Wetzel

7th Grade High Honor Roll

Madisyn Andersen

Rylee Betthauser

Tavian Crawford

Lily Dunsirn

Bronwyn Freymiller

Grace Gullickson

Zack Hansen

Bryce Jones

Hannah Judge

Jacob Lindow

McKenna Michel

Cora Nelson

Kennedy Reichert

Piper Ryan

Lucas Sigurslid

Makayla Waack

7th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll

Brianna Ament

Madison Kimmel

8th Grade Honor Roll

Austin Anderson

Cody Curtis

Paige Fleming

Abby Hinrichs

Joe Huddleston

Eli Key

Ryder Martin

Chloe Moore

Maya Pries

Ian Schultz

Lillian Schultz

Samantha Slovacek

8th Grade High Honor Roll

Ella Arenz

Mason Carerros

Nevaeh Bassett

Hayden Frazer

Kristopher Hahn

Hamid Hakimi

Skyler Her

Julia Hewitt

Parker Howard

Emmett Hruby

Lia Julseth

Audrey Kessenich

Martin Kimmel

Emerson Pete

Ruby Robinson

Robert Thompson

8th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll

Lydia Berryman

Jackson Drobac

Olivia Gollup

Elizabeth Stevens

