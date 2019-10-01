CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Communion every Sunday
THURSDAY
8 a.m. Pin & Sew
12 p.m. W-ELCA Potluck
1 p.m. W-ELCA meeting, 2020 handbook planning
SUNDAY
Celebrating 175 Years of Ministry
8 a.m. Choir Practice
9 a.m. Worship
10:15 a.m. Fellowship
WEDNESDAY
11 a.m. Staff meeting
1:30 p.m. Pastor’s meeting
6 p.m. Confirmation
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
SUNDAY
7:30 a.m. Men's Breakfast
9 a.m. Worship
10 a.m. Fellowship
10:15 a.m. Middle School GLOW
10:15 a.m. Sunday school
10:15 a.m. Choir practice
MONDAY
9 a.m. Quilters
6 p.m. Bell Choir practice
7 p.m. Finance Committee
TUESDAY
6:30 p.m. Stewardship
7 p.m. Grace Council
WEDNESDAY
7:30 a.m. High school breakfast
5:30 p.m. Worship
6:30 p.m. Pre-Confirmation
6:30 p.m. 7th/8th-grade Confirmation Mentor Night
Thursday
9 a.m. Lydia Circle, Margaret Anderson, hostess, at Grace
OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
SUNDAY
World Communion Sunday
10 a.m. Worship and Communion
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
12 p.m. CAP Senior Meal
6 p.m. Session
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study
11 a.m. Worship service
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship Service
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Sunday School
10:15 a.m. Worship Service
12 p.m. Twice as Nice Volunteer Thank You Dinner at Watertown Country Club
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY
OWLS convention at Galena, Ill.
TUESDAY
6 p.m. Council meeting
7 p.m. 3rd quarter congregational meeting
WEDNESDAY
4:30 p.m. Choir rehearsal
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship service
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Rev. Alex Carmel
Eucharist Adoration the first Thursday each month after Mass
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
8 a.m. Mass
SATURDAY
4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
THURSDAY
5:30 p.m. Attend Cambridge Community Cafe
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry
3 p.m. Women's retreat begins
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Study
8-9:30 a.m. Basketball at Ripley Park
3 p.m. Women's retreat ends
SUNDAY
8:15 a.m. Prayer
8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult
9 a.m. Sunday School K-12
10 a.m Worship
11:15 a.m. Information meeting on leadership changes — Accountability Leadership Board
4 p.m. GriefShare
4-5:30 p.m. Singing Tree Rehearsal
MONDAY
7 p.m. Prayer Group
7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry
WEDNESDAY
3:25-5:30 p.m. Awana Club, K-5th
6-7:30 p.m. Youth Group
THURSDAY
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
Paula Harris, Interim Pastor
THURSDAY
8 a.m. Men's Breakfast Lake Ripley Family Restaurant
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
10 a.m. Call Committee presentation
10 a.m. Sunday school
12 p.m. Knitting group
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Confirmation
6:45 p.m. Handbell rehearsal
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
SATURDAY
4-7 p.m. Fall Dinner
5 p.m. Worship w/Communion
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship w/Communion and Prayer Dice
10 a.m. Sunday School
MONDAY
Pastor Holly at Continuing Ed
TUESDAY
Pastor Holly at Continuing Ed
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Confirmation Potluck with Parents
THURSDAY
9 a.m. OWL Breakfast
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
THURSDAY
1 p.m. Bible Study at Jefferson Library
6:30 p.m. "Do You Struggle with Guilt?" Bible Study at Deerfield Public Library
FRIDAY
6 p.m. Meet at St. John Lutheran, Jefferson, to discuss women inmates at the Jefferson County Jail
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10:15 a.m Bible class — Proverbs
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
SUNDAY
8 a.m. Confirmation
9 a.m. Worship with Communion
9 a.m. Sunday school
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Morning service
6 p.m. Evening worship
WEDNESDAY
7 p.m. Adult Bible Study
