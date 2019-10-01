CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Communion every Sunday

THURSDAY

8 a.m. Pin & Sew

12 p.m. W-ELCA Potluck

1 p.m. W-ELCA meeting, 2020 handbook planning

SUNDAY

Celebrating 175 Years of Ministry

8 a.m. Choir Practice

9 a.m. Worship

10:15 a.m. Fellowship

WEDNESDAY

11 a.m. Staff meeting 

1:30 p.m. Pastor’s meeting

6 p.m. Confirmation

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

SUNDAY

7:30 a.m. Men's Breakfast

9 a.m. Worship

10 a.m. Fellowship

10:15 a.m. Middle School GLOW 

10:15 a.m. Sunday school

10:15 a.m. Choir practice

MONDAY

9 a.m. Quilters

6 p.m. Bell Choir practice

7 p.m. Finance Committee

TUESDAY

6:30 p.m. Stewardship

7 p.m. Grace Council

WEDNESDAY

7:30 a.m. High school breakfast

5:30 p.m. Worship

6:30 p.m. Pre-Confirmation 

6:30 p.m. 7th/8th-grade Confirmation Mentor Night

Thursday

9 a.m. Lydia Circle, Margaret Anderson, hostess, at Grace

OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

SUNDAY

World Communion Sunday

10 a.m. Worship and Communion

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

12 p.m. CAP Senior Meal 

6 p.m. Session

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study

11 a.m. Worship service

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Worship Service 

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Sunday School

10:15 a.m. Worship Service 

12 p.m. Twice as Nice Volunteer Thank You Dinner at Watertown Country Club 

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY

OWLS convention at Galena, Ill.

TUESDAY

6 p.m. Council meeting

7 p.m. 3rd quarter congregational meeting

WEDNESDAY

4:30 p.m. Choir rehearsal

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Worship service

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Rev. Alex Carmel

Eucharist Adoration the first Thursday each month after Mass

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

8 a.m. Mass

SATURDAY

4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

THURSDAY

5:30 p.m. Attend Cambridge Community Cafe

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry

3 p.m. Women's retreat begins

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Study

8-9:30 a.m. Basketball at Ripley Park

3 p.m. Women's retreat ends

SUNDAY

8:15 a.m. Prayer

8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult

9 a.m. Sunday School K-12

10 a.m Worship

11:15 a.m. Information meeting on leadership changes — Accountability Leadership Board

4 p.m. GriefShare

4-5:30 p.m. Singing Tree Rehearsal

MONDAY

7 p.m. Prayer Group

7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry

WEDNESDAY

3:25-5:30 p.m. Awana Club, K-5th

6-7:30 p.m. Youth Group

THURSDAY

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Paula Harris, Interim Pastor

THURSDAY 

8 a.m. Men's Breakfast Lake Ripley Family Restaurant

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

10 a.m. Call Committee presentation 

10 a.m. Sunday school 

12 p.m. Knitting group

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Confirmation

6:45 p.m. Handbell rehearsal

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

SATURDAY

4-7 p.m. Fall Dinner

5 p.m. Worship w/Communion

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship w/Communion and Prayer Dice

10 a.m. Sunday School

MONDAY

Pastor Holly at Continuing Ed

TUESDAY

Pastor Holly at Continuing Ed

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Confirmation Potluck with Parents

THURSDAY

9 a.m. OWL Breakfast

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

THURSDAY

1 p.m. Bible Study at Jefferson Library

6:30 p.m. "Do You Struggle with Guilt?" Bible Study at Deerfield Public Library

FRIDAY

6 p.m. Meet at St. John Lutheran, Jefferson, to discuss women inmates at the Jefferson County Jail

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

10:15 a.m Bible class — Proverbs

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

SUNDAY

8 a.m. Confirmation

9 a.m. Worship with Communion

9 a.m. Sunday school

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Morning service

6 p.m. Evening worship

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Adult Bible Study

