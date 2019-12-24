One organization at a time, Cambridge is becoming a community that embraces people living with or caring for someone with dementia.
Two years after the Cambridge Wellness Collaborative began talking with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dane County about locally offering a dementia-friendly training course, five local groups and businesses have gone through it.
The free, one-hour training, usually led by the staff of the Cambridge Community Activities Program (CAP) has now been completed by all CAP staff as well as all Cambridge School District staff, Hometown Bank staff, Cambridge-Area EMS staff and the staff of the Cambridge Community Library.
And more trainings are coming.
The next one, on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3:15 p.m., is geared toward businesses and organizations but is open to anyone, stressed CAP executive director Lesli Rumpf, who is one of the trainers. Cambridge School District Superintendent Bernie Nikolay is also a local trainer, as is Cambridge EMT and CAP C.A.R.E. lead teacher Amanda Hollis.
“You don’t need to necessarily be involved in an organization. We’d love to have anyone interested,” Rumpf said.
The Jan. 19 training will be held at the Cambridge Market Café, 217 W. Main St.
Pre-registration is not required.
“You can just stop in,” Rumpf said. “The more the merrier.”
Rumpf represents CAP on the Cambridge Wellness Collaborative, that meets monthly and has representatives from CAP, the school district and many other groups that broadly work together on community wellness initiatives.
Rumpf said the hour-long course offers “baseline,” information on the signs that someone has dementia and teaches participants how to effectively approach and serve them. That knowledge is critical, she said, as the Baby Boomer generation ages and more local elderly residents begin to live with dementia. The Aging and Disability Resource Center provides the training materials and trains the trainers.
Businesses and organizations that have 80 percent of their staff and/or members trained receive a dementia-friendly designation from the Aging and Disability Resource Center. Purple-colored window stickers let visitors know “that this business or organization gets you, that they understand some of the challenges you might be facing that are different from somebody who isn’t trying to care for somebody living with dementia,” or living with dementia themselves, Rumpf said.
“Our big goal is that we would love to be able to walk downtown — or throughout Cambridge — and be able to see that purple sticker on windows,” Rumpf said.
Once they earn their initial designation, businesses and organizations are responsible for steering new employees toward upcoming training sessions. Rumpf said the long- term goal is to see local business and organizational leaders “take a leadership role and become a trainer themselves, and then it can just be a part of their on-boarding process.”
Rumpf said the Wellness Collaborative is so far meeting its goal of offering one training in Cambridge per quarter in 2019 and 2020.
Nikolay said the Cambridge School District has thousands of visitors and guests who come through its buildings each year.
“I know we have many interactions with community members who have dementia. Our guests who have dementia, and their families, will benefit from staff members who can better recognize that they may require more time and attention,” Nikolay wrote in an email.
“I also felt that our staff may benefit personally from this training by learning more about a very prevalent condition in our community and learning a few strategies that they can rely on to better assist these folks,” Nikolay continued.
And, he said, “many of us have family members that struggle with dementia. This training may help them assist their loved ones (as they) cope with this debilitating condition.”
The all-district staff training was a great reminder “that all of our guests deserve to be treated with great respect and dignity,” Nikolay said. “In schools, we have difficult decisions to make as to how we spend our very valuable professional development time. This training was very short and was well worth the small investment in time.”
Cambridge Area EMS Director Bob Salov said the dementia-friendly course reinforced the way that EMS members already were trained to recognize and serve people showing signs of dementia.
It was already “very much a part of our practice. We have a whole section of our training that’s on special needs populations and elderly with dementia is one of them,” Salov said. “We learn such specifics as ‘get down to eye level and talk slower and make sure that you are getting feedback that they are understanding what you’re doing,’” and making sure that patients feel comfortable and safe enough that they can openly share how they are feeling.
“It’s very critical that we get history from them that we understand how they’re feeling and where they have the pain. Building a relationship when we enter the door is very much the same way that the dementia training ushers that topic in,” Salov said. “It means being very sensitive to where they are coming from, because we need information and we need it quickly and we don’t want to scare them and don’t want them to clam up or to be intimidated or to get angry.“
Salov said his organization’s approach extends beyond emergency situations, to also include when people stop into the EMS station to ask about bills and medical paperwork.
“They don’t understand what the paperwork is about and we are able to help them out,” Salov said. “We all know how challenging it is to call the insurance company and to find out why this bill is coming, and how much I’ m supposed to pay and where do I send it,” and having dementia only makes that process more confusing.
“We use (a dementia-friendly approach) in our daily practice whether it’s people coming in here or visiting them when they call 911,” Salov said.
Ultimately, every organization that goes through the dementia-friendly training is going to do things a little differently, Salov said.
“What is consistent is that we are going to recognize it and we are going to adjust our approach — slow down everybody, pay attention to what is going on, don’t be impatient and help people understand how they can get what they need.” Salov said. “If that’s community-wide, that’s great.”
