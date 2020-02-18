CAMBRIDGE FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION

Fire Station Expansion Committee

Thursday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m., Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Station

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Village Board

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Tuesday, March 10, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Tuesday, March 24, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Plan Commission

Monday, March 9, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Library Board

Wednesday, March 11, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Deer-Grove EMS Commission

Thursday, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m., Cottage Grove EMS Station

Deerfield Community Center Board

Monday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

Finance Committee

Monday, Feb. 24, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall

Village Board

Monday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Village Hall

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Planning Commission Comprehensive Plan Hearing

Monday, March 2, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

Town Board

Monday, March 9, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, March 17, 7 p.m., Town Hall

Lake District Meeting

Saturday, March 21, 9 a.m., Town Hall

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.