The actions of Senator Scott Fitzgerald and Representative Barbara Dittrich risked lives on April 7. Sending voters to the polls in the peak of a pandemic was WRONG.
The Republican legislature alone had power to make the election safe. Yet, they failed to delay the election, they opposed sending absentee ballots to all registered voters, they did not show up to a special session to solve the crisis, and they fought the Governor's emergency order to delay the election.
We are all making sacrifices to slow the spread of the deadliest pandemic in 100 years. Despite state and nationwide bans on gatherings, the legislature sent hundreds of thousands of people to polling places. These actions directly endangered the lives of voters and poll workers (many of whom are elderly and at high risk of dying from COVID-19). Why did the Republican legislature gamble with people's lives? To frighten voters, suppress voter turnout, and elect their preferred candidate. We constituents don't like being pawns in this dangerous political game.
I am scared about where this legislature is "leading" us. How can we trust them now?
-Lisa Kucek, Lake Mills
