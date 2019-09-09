The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced that pavement repair work is underway on U.S. Highway 12-18 between Cambridge and County Highway N near Cottage Grove.
The highway will remain open to traffic using flagging operations and temporary signals.
The DOT is asking motorists to slow down for the safety of crews working on the highway and to anticipate the need to stop. The work is expected to be completed in three weeks, weather permitting.
More information: Michael Bie, WisDOT Southwest (608) 246-7928 or Michael.bie@dot.wi.gov
