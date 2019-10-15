McFarland is asking communities including Cambridge who tap into its meal program and other services for seniors to ante up.
McFarland Village Administrator Matt Schuenke came to the Oct. 8 Cambridge Village Board meeting to ask that Cambridge increase its annual contribution to McFarland Senior Outreach to about $26,000 in 2020
Cambridge has in recent years voluntarily and non-contractually given about $6,500 annually.
Schuenke, whose visit was at the behest of the McFarland Village Board, also brought a proposal to formalize Cambridge’s arrangement with McFarland through a signed contract. Cambridge Village Administrator Lisa Moen said Cambridge has in past years chosen how much to give.
“We’re trying to formalize something that’s been informal for a long time,” Schuenke said.
Schuenke said the request is coming as McFarland grapples with the reality that a Dane County annual subsidy doesn’t begin to cover its costs to administer senior programs in the towns of Christiana, Pleasant Springs and Dunn and in the Villages of McFarland, Cambridge and Rockdale. And, he continued, voluntary contributions from those communities aren’t filling the gap.
McFarland taxpayers have been shouldering too much of the financial burden, he said.
“If the divide continues to grow it creates an undue burden for the tax levy for McFarland residents and that’s what my board is concerned about,” Schuenke said.
Schuenke said, per dedicated service areas whose boundaries are drawn by Dane County, McFarland Senior Outreach must provide services to seniors in Christiana, Pleasant Springs, Dunn, Cambridge and Rockdale if it wants to continue receiving a county subsidy. Programs administered through McFarland Senior Outreach include meals, case managers, rides and services like nail clipping.
Per the county-drawn lines, Deerfield, which has its own senior meal program, is part of a Sun Prairie service area.
McFarland has been providing senior services to outlying communities for more than a decade.
Schuenke said the funding formula being proposed in the contracts with Cambridge and other communities is based heavily on a 5-year average number of hours the program’s case managers have spent in each community.
A report presented by Schuenke includes a proposed total 2020 budget of $253,000 for case management, meals and other services in McFarland, Cambridge and other participating communities.
McFarland is proposing that Cambridge contribute about $26,000, that the town of Dunn contribute about $16,000, that Christiana contribute about $1,100, Pleasant Springs about $7,900 and Rockdale about $700. Dane County’s expected 2020 contribution is $62,000. About $5,000 would be covered by fees paid by seniors and by small donations. The rest of the cost – about $134,00 – would be borne by McFarland.
Schuenke said the cost of the food for meals is covered by donations made by attendees. That money, he said, goes directly to the county. It’s mainly the cost of staff, specifically case workers who visit seniors in participating communities, that needs to be covered equitably, he said.
Cambridge Village Board members, in response, expressed concern that McFarland isn’t giving them much time to consider the request.
The contract is proposed to go into effect Jan. 1, 2020 and costs would have to be included in Cambridge’s 2020 budget. Cambridge Village Board member Paula Hollenbeck said the dollar amount is a worry.
“This is a huge jump for the village of Cambridge. Our budget is so tight; I don’t know where the money’s going to come from,” Hollenbeck said. “If we chose not to contract with you, what are our options, and would we be able to get the dollars from Dane County for our area directly?”
“I don’t know the answer to that. The county would have to answer the questions about whether or not you have the resources to be able to provide for those services,” Schuenke responded. “There’s nothing that ties any of us into working with Dane County,” Schuenke continued. “But we would have to fund it completely on our own then.”
The county, he said, does to its credit “provide some funds.”
If the Cambridge Village Board were not pay the $26,000 “I’ll have to report back to the (McFarland) village board that… (you) …cannot meet the funding requirement and it would be up to them to decide what to do at that point,” he added.
