Cambridge residents would see higher trash and recycling fees in 2020 and McFarland Senior Outreach wouldn’t get the full amount it’s requesting to coordinate meals and other services for seniors in Cambridge.
But despite misgivings strongly voiced by village officials, the Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission would get the full $169,000 it has requested from Cambridge in 2020.
Those were a few of the recommendations that came out of a three-hour-long meeting on Oct. 28, as the village’s Audit and Finance Committee sought to balance its 2020 budget with spending cuts and new revenue streams. It was the second lengthy session for the committee in a week’s time.
The outcome was a 2020 budget proposal that now goes to the Village Board for approval. The committee, which consists of Village Board members Kris Breunig, Paula Hollenbeck (Chair), and Eric Wittwer, unanimously voted to send the proposed budget on. Village President Mark McNally was also at the meeting but is not a voting member of the committee.
A public hearing on the proposed budget has been set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Amundson Community Center. The Village Board is expected to adopt the budget that night.
The proposed 2020 village budget amounts to about $1 million. The proposed tax levy is about $1.19 million. Deputy Village Clerk/Treasurer/Administrator Barbara Goeckner noted those numbers are still subject to change until the Village Board adopts its final budget.
Goeckner also noted that based on the value of recent new construction in Cambridge, the village is allowed a $17,532 increase for 2020 in its state-imposed levy limit over 2019.
Trash and recycling
The committee proposed raising the trash and recycling fee for village residents from $85 per year in 2019 up to $100 per year in 2020. That would bring in about $10,000 in additional revenue in 2020, committee members said.
The committee noted that the village still subsidizes a portion of trash and recycling costs; Badgerland Disposal, which will be its trash and recycling hauler beginning in 2020, charges what amounts to $120 per year per household. In 2019, the charge by the previous hauler, Advanced Disposal, was about $138 per year per household.
Senior services
The committee also voted to give McFarland Senior Outreach $20,000 in 2020, less than the $23,045 it has requested to coordinator twice-weekly meals for senior citizens and to provide outreach services to seniors. Cambridge contributed about $6,000 in 2019. The McFarland Village Board has requested the increase in 2020 to help it cover the cost of administering the programs.
Fire and EMS
The village is one of five municipalities that fund the Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission, that operates fire and EMS services, with the apportioning based on each municipality’s equalized value.
The approximate equalized value breakdown is 25 percent for Cambridge, 49 percent for the Town of Oakland, 20 percent for the Town of Christiana, 3.5 percent for the Town of Lake Mills and 2.5 percent for the Village of Rockdale.
The commission’s $169,000 requested from Cambridge in 2020 amounts to about a 19 percent increase over $142,000 requested from the village in 2019.
In all, the share of the budget for the municipalities in the Fire and EMS Commission’s 2020 budget, adopted Oct. 9, amounts to about $677,506, up 15.45 percent from $572,798 in 2019.
The commission’s total budget, with additional revenue coming from non-municipal sources, amounts to about $888,000, up 6.7 percent from $832,000 in 2019.
Among the drivers of the overall Fire and EMS Commission’s increase are its recommendation to put about $40,000 into a reserve fund to pay for future fire trucks and ambulances. The commission has also budgeted for architect fees to begin planning for the expansion of the fire and EMS station on West Main Street. And the commission budgeted $50,000 in 2020 in order to replenish a reserve fund with the $50,000 it tapped from that fund in 2019 to help pad the 2019 budget.
Members of the village’s Audit and Finance Committee expressed concern not only about the increase in the village’s portion of the fire and EMS budget, but also criticized the commission for adopting its budget in October. That, McNally said, should have been done by September to give municipalities more time to review it before their own budget negotiations began.
Other budget items
Additionally, the Audit and Finance Committee recommended for 2020:
• Spending $5,000 on legal costs related to the clean-up of the former Melster Candies Company site at the corner of England and West Madison streets. In February, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources ordered the site be cleaned up, after it was revealed building debris may have been illegally buried there.
• Selling some of the 20 small parcels of land throughout Cambridge that the village owns, estimating that could bring in about $10,000 in revenue.
• Continuing to fund both the Cambridge Arts Council and the Cambridge Community Activities Program, each getting $500 in 2020.
• Continuing to make an annual developer’s incentive payment to The Vineyards at Cambridge and Dancing Goat Distillery, amounting to about $52,000 in 2020.
• Removing the water element of a fountain at Main Street and Water Street, eliminating $850 in the 2020 budget for its annual maintenance.
• Increasing to $2,100, up from the $1,250 in 2019, funds for seasonal Main Street flower baskets.
• Not continuing in 2020 an arrangement with the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce, in which the village gave the Chamber $10,000 in 2019 to coordinate its economic development efforts. Goeckner said the Chamber recently reported to the board that it had only spent about $4,000 of the $10,000 in its 2019 budget and she said the Chamber has not asked for any funds in 2020. Neither did the village budget to hire a contract an economic developer coordinator, a part—time position it last funded in 2018.
• Approval of a 10.9 percent increase over 2019 in the cost of contracting with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for police services. That cost is proposed to be about $244,000 in 2020, up from $220,000 in 2019.
• Spending $10,000 on public works equipment repairs, up from $6,500 budgeted in 2019, in part to repair a snowplow rather than replacing it and continuing to maintain rather than replace other existing public works trucks.
• Increasing to $1,500, up from $1,000 budgeted in 2019, funds to treat ash trees for Emerald Ash Borer disease to try to save infected legacy trees in the village.
