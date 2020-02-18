The Cambridge School District has kicked off its informational campaign preceding an April 7 referendum to construct and operate a performing arts center.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay visited a Cambridge PTO meeting on Feb. 12, discussing the project design, finances and decision-making process.
Nikolay said the purpose of the conversation with the PTO was to spread accurate information.
“(I’m) not out to sell anybody on it, yes or no, just telling you what the need is, what the cost will be and let people make up their mind,” Nikolay said.
The Cambridge School Board unanimously voted on Jan. 13 to set the April 7 referendum to build, and operate into the future, a 500-seat performing arts center on the north side of Cambridge High School.
The referendum asks taxpayers to fund $9.9 million for construction, and up to $150,000 to operate the facility annually. That would cost taxpayers about $76 per $100,000 of property value for construction for 21 years, and about $2.14 per $100,000 for operations annually.
Nikolay said to the PTO that Cambridge has about $3 million in debt currently. Taxpayers finished paying off construction of the elementary school in 2014 and is still paying for the 2012 renovations to Cambridge High School, he said.
Nikolay also shared the process for designing the arts center proposal. A 32-member task force met repeatedly last fall to evaluate the district’s needs, pick a location and discuss amenities.
Cambridge High School Show Choir members opened the PTO meeting by singing two songs, led by CHS choir teacher Katie Gerlach. Gerlach also shared the logistical concerns of sharing gym spaces for both sports and performances.
School district staff attendance at the Feb. 12 meeting was high, including all three Cambridge school principals, Dean of Students Peter Moe, School Board President Tracy Smithback-Travis and School Board Member Courtney Reed Jenkins.
Cambridge resident Kerry Marren, a representative of Back the PAC, which is advocating for the referendum’s passage, also spoke to the PTO on Feb. 12.
“Unlike Mr. Nikolay I am here to say yes. Vote yes for this,” Marren said.
Marren showed a video of CHS alumni Andy Flaherty, Maggie Marren and Mike Zibell sharing what they think are the benefits of the proposed facility.
Marren said she supports the project because of the impact she’s seen theater make.
“Now it’s time to give back to the school district. Now it’s time that we really invest...in what this town has built,” Marren said. “Our kids, I think are worth it,” she continued.
Nikolay gave an abridged version of his presentation to the Cambridge School Board on Feb. 17. In that presentation, he acknowledged that a performing arts center is a big investment.
“I get that it’s expensive, and I get that it’s a big deal, and I get that it’s a small town,” Marren agreed.
“However you feel about it, go out and vote. Whether you’re against it or for it...it’s our duty to get out and vote,” Nikolay said. “Whether you support or not support, we need to hear from you.”
The discussion with the PTO is the first of many.
Administrators plan to present to a host of local municipalities and organizations before April 7.
Those groups include the Villages of Cambridge and Rockdale, the Towns of Christiana and Oakland, Cambridge Chamber of Commerce, Cambridge Music Boosters, CD Players Theater, Cambridge Library Board, FFA Alumni, Cambridge Community Activities Program, the staff of all three school buildings and others.
There will also be three district-wide public meetings, and the school district is mailing letters to district residents.
Those community-wide meetings will be:
• March 5 at 7 p.m. in the little theater at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St.
• March 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St.
• April 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cambridge High School library, 403 Blue Jay Way.
