Of the many ways the Deerfield Lions Club has evolved over 77 years this may be the biggest upheaval: female officers.
The Lions Club, which returns Sept. 28 in its fourth year as host of ChiliFest at Deerfield Fireman’s Park, elected its first female officer this year.
Jessie Albedyll says she was “honored and humbled,” to accept the officer role of second vice president a year after she was the third woman to join the local club.
Now, there are six women among its 40 members, all “all interested in being part of the ongoing support and wellbeing of our community,” Albedyll said.
Lions International first accepted women members in 1987. Before then, women were limited to serving in a sister club – literally – the Lioness Club.
“As the Deerfield Lions Club membership continues to grow, I know that more women members are very likely,” Albedyll said.
Val Thomas, a longtime member of the Deerfield Lions Club, said the local group was chartered in 1942 with 29 members, “all prominent men in the community at the time.”
“It was a social organization but in conjunction with that they did fundraisers, for basically whatever Deerfield needed,” Thomas said.
Today, the local club is increasingly visible is in the Deerfield community as its membership grows and as it raises money through efforts that include selling flowers, roasting chicken and serving chili and offering volunteers for events from Bikes to Big Rigs to the annual downtown Halloween business trick-or-treat night.
Thomas says ChiilFest has quickly become “one of our largest fundraisers.” The growth of that annual event has been “just phenomenal,” he said.
Thomas said many of the local club’s new members are husband and wife teams who both get involved. And, he said more younger people are participating.
“We have a broad mix now, not just the retired people and the established businessmen in town,” Thomas said.
Nearly a century ago, one the biggest influencers of Lions Club International modern work was a woman.
Helen Keller’s address to Lions Club International in 1925 helped cement its main modern focus, which continues into today, to fund hearing and vision programs worldwide.
Today, local volunteers do vision screenings in the Deerfield schools and collect used eyeglasses and used hearing aids that are redistributed worldwide. Locally, donation boxes for eyeglasses are located in the lobby of the Bank of Deerfield.
The local Lions Club also funds clinic vision visits and pays for glasses for low-income children. And they help with the statewide transport of eye tissue for transplants.
Over the years, the international organization, and local chapters following suit, have also added to their mission things like diabetes awareness and planting trees.
The local club today contributes to the Deerfield Community Center and Deerfield Food Pantry and donates books to Deerfield Elementary School. And it works side-by-side with a Leo Club at Deerfield High School, whose members are both young men and women.
Thomas said the hope is that high school students will carry the Lions baton as they become adults. The future of the club, from the local to the international level, “is going to be up to the next generation that’s coming in,” he said.
Albedyll said she can see the future in her daughter, who like the children of other members is present at most events.
“I think the one thing I am proud of most, is setting an example for my daughter and the younger generation,” Albedyll said.
The Deerfield Lions Club’s first fundraiser was a scrap iron, steel and rubber drive in 1942, Thomas said. Also in its early years, the club raised money by putting on plays and charging admission, Thomas said.
Around the 1950s, it began holding a chicken barbecue during the annual Deerfield High School Homecoming celebration, a tradition that continues today and has been expanded to also occur during the Deerfield Fireman’s Festival.
Today, the Lions Club runs the Women’s Building at Fireman’s Park during the Fireman’s Festival.
Over the decades it has supported local children by flooding part of Fireman’s Park for a skating rink and in the 1970s, it bought and installed a large new playground at Deerfield Elementary School.
The Deerfield Lions Club holds it regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month, alternating between the Deerfield Community Center and the Deerfield Fire Station.
Thomas said the best upcoming way to let a Lions Club member know you’re interested in joining is to talk with one at ChiliFest. Club members will be easy to spot, he said, all wearing Lions shirts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.