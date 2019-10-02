Thursday, Oct. 3
1.BYO Yogurt Parfait, Fruit, Granola, Baby Carrots
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Popcorn Chicken
Friday, Oct. 4
1.Burrito Boat, Fiesta Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Corn, Peaches
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Lasagna
Monday, Oct. 7
1.Pancakes, Sausage, Sidekick Smoothie, Warm Cinn. Apple Slices
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Spring Vegetable Stir-Fry w/rice (Chicken or Veggie)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
1.Spaghetti w/ Plain or Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread, Green Beans, Pears
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Summer Strawberry Poppy Seed Salad
Wednesday, Oct. 9
1.Chicken Tender Wrap, Fries, Strawberry Applesauce 2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Winter White Chili
Thursday, Oct. 10
1.Soft Taco, Spanish Rice, Fiesta Beans, Fresh Apple Slices 2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Fall Harvest Pasta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.