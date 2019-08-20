Plans for two downtown tax incremental finance (TIF) districts progressed and three downtown businesses, including a new Chinese-Peruvian fusion restaurant, were recommended to receive TIF building improvement grants when Deerfield’s Planning Commission/Economic Development Committee met on Aug. 19.
All of the panel’s recommendations, approved unanimously on Aug. 19, will be considered by the Deerfield Village Board on Sept. 23.
Downtown TIF plan
The village has been working for about a year to amend a project plan for its TIF District #3.
TIF #3 encompasses Main Street and Fireman’s Park and also stretches eastward to High Street, northward and southward to just past the Glacial Drumlin State Bike Trail and to Liberty Street and westward through developer Don Tierney’s Savannah Oaks neighborhood and Savannah Park.
State law that requires the TIF to be closed out in September 2025, 20 years after it was created. The final budget year the village can spend out of TIF #3 is 2026.
Additionally, the village only has until September 2020, five years before TIF #3 must be closed out, to fund capital projects out of it.
The Plan Commission/Economic Development Committee on Aug. 19 voted to recommend spending about $1.75 million through 2026 on the following projects:
• $500,000 to upgrade Park Drive between Main Street and Fireman’s Park and to make other downtown pedestrian walkway improvements and other upgrades that could include new road pavement, sidewalks, lighting, parking areas and bike lanes and beautification elements like planters and benches.
• About $590,000 for building improvement grants to downtown businesses;
• About $400,000 to reconstruct West Nelson Street in front of Truckstar Collision Center, including lowering the hill there per Truckstar’s request;
• About $190,000 for environmental remediation work tied to past industrial contamination on a West Nelson Street site Truckstar plans to expand onto.
• $70,000 to hire an economic development coordinator – Redevelopment Resources of Madison — which currently has a one-year contract with the village through March 2020.
Additionally, by September 2020, the village plans to make a $125,000 incentive payment to Don Tierney, developer of the Savannah Park neighborhood where a significant increase in property values has over the past decade helped fund TIF #3. That would be a final payment to Tierney, who between 2005 and 2018 received about $2.3 million in developer’s incentives from the village through TIF #3.
And between now and 2026, the village plans to spend about $214,000 out of TIF #3 for administrative and professional service costs.
Property values in TIF District #3 continue to rise. According to a recent report from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, the value of all property in the district, beyond what was its base property value in 2005, is about $24 million. The amount of property value beyond the initial base value is commonly referred to as a TIF district’s increment. In just the past year, that has increased about $2.3 million, according to a report presented Aug. 19 by Ehlers & Associates, the village’s contracted financial advisor. A representative from Ehlers at the Aug. 19 meeting called that “a very nice increase,” that “will really help this project plan cash flow much better.”
The village would borrow some money in the short-term, via a state trust fund loan, to help complete the projects by 2020. But Ehlers representatives said projected continued increases in property values and related increment in the TIF would allow all that borrowing to easily be paid off by 2026.
Truckstar TIF plan
The Plan Commission/Economic Development Committee also on Aug. 19 recommended to the Village Board that a project plan for a new TIF district, TIF District #6, be approved.
The finances in TIF #6 are complicated by it being an “overlay district” for TIF 3, meaning the spending largely overlaps what is listed in the TIF #3 project plan to be spent on the Truckstar project.
The total $565,000 planned to be spent through 2040 in TIF #6, for instance, includes $425,000 in developer’s incentives to Truckstar for its planned building expansion, remediation work and West Nelson Street improvements. The remaining $140,000 will cover the cost of creating TIF #6 and other administrative costs.
Village officials said earlier this summer, when TIF #6 was proposed to be created, that the scope of the Truckstar project necessitated it. In addition to the village TIF investment, Truckstar has said it plans to invest about $2.2 million of its own money to roughly double the size of its facility including adding eight new drive-through truck bays with overhead doors that exit onto West Nelson Street.
Ultimately, the two TIF project plans will have to be approved by a Joint Review Board that has representatives from the village, that Deerfield School District, Dane County and Madison College.
Business grants
The Deerfield’s Planning Commission/Economic Development Committee also on Aug. 19 recommended that downtown building improvement grants be awarded to two existing businesses and one new business. The recommended grants include:
• About $67,000 to Chifa, a Chinese-Peruvian fusion restaurant that expects to soon open at 28-30 N. Main St., formerly the site of Nelson’s Barbershop. Wilfredo and Claudia Dextre, who recently bought the building, plan to open the restaurant. They said in a grant application they hope to offer “moderately priced” family-friend food and that the restaurant will be hiring kitchen help.The grant would help cover electrical, plumbing, HVAC and other work necessary to make the building usable as a restaurant. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done on the interior to make that happen,” Marisa Mutty of Redevelopment Resources said at the Aug. 19 meeting, adding that “they’re really excited about opening this restaurant here.” No opening date was listed in the application. In a report, Redevelopment Resources, which has been working with downtown business owners to get TIF grants submitted to the village, said the restaurant would “bring additional food options to the village, something that was strongly requested,” in a community survey conducted in 2018 by the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce.
• About $38,000 to Karizma Salon to help it buy and ready for use a different commercial condo unit at Liberty Commons on Liberty Street, where it has been renting space. The funds would cover plumbing, HVAC and electrical upgrades at the new location as well as remodeling that could include new floors and walls. Co-owner Tera Schroeder said in a grant application the plan is to invest about $70,000 of the salon’s own money, on top of the grant, in the purchase and upgrades. Karizma Salon opened in June of 2018 at Liberty Commons. The owners said the move will help it expand to meet growing customer demand. The hope, they said, is to soon hire a third stylist and to possibly add nail and tanning services.
• About $46,000 to Sherry and Merlin Lange, to buy and upgrade a building at 21 N. Main St., that houses their American Family Insurance office. The Langes have been leasing the building from recently-retired American Family Insurance agent Sue Neath and said they now have an accepted offer to buy it. They said in a grant application they would use the money to help fund the purchase as well as to put a new brick facade on the front of the building, replace windows and the front door and add a restroom for employees. They would also put on a new roof and the back of the building would be remodeled to rent out as a residential apartment. The Langes said they would invest about $90,000 of their own money in the work, and about $12,000 in in-kind labor. “We’re here to stay,” Sherry Lange said at the meeting. “We want to invest in the community. We want to do our part to help improve the property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.