Cambridge is launching its own chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters, with a kick-off event happening Dec. 5.
Cambridge School District social worker Kristin Gowan said she’s been working on getting more mentorship programs running in the last few years.
“I recognize that there’s a need for mentoring in our community. A lot of kids would really benefit from having another grown-up that shows up for them,” Gowan said.
Mentoring is “just meant to be another level of support and attention to kids,” Gowan continued. “It’s good for all kids and all communities.”
Gowan thought Big Brothers Big Sisters of South-Central Wisconsin, which has local chapters in Fort Atkinson and Watertown, might be a good fit for the Cambridge community.
“It’s well established, it’s got a reputation for being a quality program and...the program has staff who can provide oversight,” Gowan said.
The school district is kicking off the Cambridge Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter with a Dec. 5 panel of speakers from the organization, after the Community Cafe at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge High School. At this community discussion, people can learn more about the program and ways to get involved.
Gowan is looking for interested community members to join the effort, and for kids to sign up. More information: kgowan@cambridge.k12.wi.us.
Cambridge has one successful mentoring program already. It began last year. Cambridge High School students spend their study halls with Cambridge Elementary School students. The program has nine high school mentors and more than 40 elementary mentees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.