Thursday, Jan. 30
Cheese Quesadilla or Ham Sandwich, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Corn, Strawberry Cup
Friday, Jan. 31
Cheese Pizza or PBJ, Broccoli, Applesauce
Monday, Feb. 3
Sweet & Sour Chicken or Turkey Sandwich, White Rice, Broccoli, Pineapple
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Mac n Cheese or Ham Sandwich, Green Beans, Strawberry Cup
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Hot Dog or Turkey Sandwich, French Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Apple Slices
Thursday, Feb. 6
Soft Taco or Ham Sandwich, Fiesta Beans, Fresh Apple Slices
