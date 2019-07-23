Cottage Grove — Nola Skaar, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by family following a courageous battle. She was born in Stoughton on August 31, 1938, the daughter of Gilman and Valborg Waag. Nola farmed for over 60 years with her husband Jim and her son Punky. She loved feeding her calves and was involved with the entire dairy operation. Nola also worked hard in the tobacco field for many years, doing everything from feeding the employees, driving tractor, bookkeeping and managing rental units, all while raising her family. She was involved in tractor pulling for over 50 years. Nola was the secretary and treasurer for 20 years for the WI Tractor Pullers Association. She made many lifelong friends from tractor pulling and her family continues to be involved in pulling to this day. She enjoyed going to Toby’s to meet with the Wednesday night gang, trips with friends and family to the casinos for a weekend getaway, and loved having lengthy conversations on the phone with family and friends. Nola and Jim loved to dance where ever there was polka music. Later in life, Nola enjoyed her time at Lake WI with her family, especially her two granddaughters. She deeply enjoyed being a second mother to many throughout the years. Nola will be deeply missed by those who loved her. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jim; son Neli “Punky”; daughter, Jami (Todd Moe); granddaughters, Kaia and Brita Moe; brother, Arlyn Waag (Mary Onsrud); sister, Micky Waag; sisters-in-law, Jean Waag, Mia Martin, and Dorothy Skaar; brother-in-law, Duane Skaar; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Justin and Damien Johnson and J Bird Schmidt. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lee Gordon and George Waag; in-laws, Neli and Myrtle Skaar; sisters-in-law, Yvonne and Audrey Waag; and brother-in-law, John Martin. A Celebration of Nola’s life will be held from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Nora’s Tavern, 1843 US HWY 12/18, Deerfield, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center. A special thank you to Dr. Kramper at UW Health, Dr. Mattison, the UW Carbone Cancer Center, UW Valet Service, Agrace HospiceCare Inc. for their care and compassion, and to Nola’s son-in-law, Todd Moe, for everything that he did to make Nola’s life easier. Please share your memories of Nola at:www.CressFuneralService.com.
Obituary: Nola Skaar
- Karyn Saemann
- Updated
- 0
Karyn Saemann
