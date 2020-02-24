In regard to the new Fire and EMS building, I agree with the Cambridge Village Board members. We cannot afford this. It will be a long time before we need full-time firefighters. Design the building so it can easily be added onto when needed.
As for the PAC building, the $9.9 million price is only a hoped-for number. It has not been bid yet. What if it comes in at $12 or $14 million? Are they still going to build it? And remember, a commercial building is hardly ever completed without cost overruns. And we will also have to build a new parking lot and we can’t afford to even repair the road in front of the high school. It would be nice to have a new PAC but we don’t need it and can’t afford it. Vote 'No' for the PAC.
-- Dan Korth, Cambridge
