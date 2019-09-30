The Columbia County Sheriff's Office identified the victim in Friday night's suspicious death in the Township of Leeds. They are now calling it a homicide investigation.
Keith R. Wolf, 35, of Poynette, died of a gunshot wound, according to a news release. Wolf lived in Lake Mills for about five years and worked at Crystal Farms. He is a graduate of Deerfield High School.
The release said there is no more information currently.
Wolf was found dead Friday night after his wife told police he was checking for a potential intruder after they heard a noise in the basement, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. Officials said Wolf took a gun with him to the basement.
According to the original news release, his wife called 9-1-1 around 9:30 p.m. Friday saying her husband was shot.
Officials said they arrived at the house on Bradley Road and found Wolf dead in the basement, but the police K9 unit could not find anyone else in the area.
Police found his wife and a small child unharmed and hiding in another room.
