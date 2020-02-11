The Deerfield Town Board has renewed an annual mining license for the Oak Park Quarry.
The Town Board on Feb. 10 approved an application for a non-metallic mining license for Forever Sandfill and Limestone, Inc.
The license allows the company to continue processing and selling recycled concrete and asphalt from the quarry at 3522 Oak Park Road.
Town Board member Nick Brattlie said Forever Sandfill and Limestone has not filed for a blasting license in 2020, which would allow the blasting and mining of new materials from the quarry.
The Town Board approved the application with minor changes.
Supervisor Bill Roelofs said that the application’s maps did not reflect its current conditional use permit from Dane County.
However, Roelofs said the mine’s operators don’t intend to expand the footprint of the mining location this year, so the Town Board approved the mining license with the footprint of its previous conditional use permit.
Comprehensive Plan
In other matters, the Town Board is in the process of finalizing a new comprehensive plan for the land use in the town. Supervisors have been working on a new comprehensive plan for about a year. The document sets down land use, development and township goals for the next 20 years.
The Town Board and Plan Commission have set an open house to discuss the comprehensive plan with community members on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Deerfield Community Center, 10 Liberty St., Deerfield.
The township’s website said the Plan Commission has a additionally scheduled a public hearing on the plan on Monday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Deerfield Community Center. The Town Board will also have a public hearing at DCC on Monday, March 9 at 7 p.m. to review the plan before approving it.
The board on Feb. 10 discussed the new transfer of development rights (TDR) program being created in the Town of Deerfield, as part of its proposed comprehensive plan.
The town is creating a program that would allow property owners to sell their development rights for new buildings to owners of other plots of land. Roelofs said it’s a way for town property owners to use their development rights without having to develop on useful farmland.
Under this program, the Town of Deerfield would be considered an “open township,” meaning that with a TDR purchase, people could add developments on land with previous restrictions on development. It would greatly increase where people can develop.
There was concern at the meeting that the TDR program could upset property owners whose neighbors purchase development rights, including that views could be obstructed or privacy impeded.
Local realtor Dave Dinkel expressed concern over the idea of a “wide open township,” that people could develop anywhere under the new system.
A handful of other townships in Dane County have created TDR programs, Roelofs said, but each is community-specific.
Roelofs added that in a TDR program, supervisors would meet with adjacent landowners of new developments, and with TDR applicants, to handle any new developments.
“What we’re counting on is the Town Board to be reasonable and to listen to the concerns of adjacent landowners and residents who’ve been there for 40 years,” Roelofs said. “We’re counting on that.”
