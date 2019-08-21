This Tuesday starts a two-week Medalist & Golden Net tournament for the 18-hole golfers. Although there was no play of the day, Carol Zimbric had a birdie on #7. There were two sunken approaches made by Pat Gahan on #8 and Sharon Lund on #11. The Blind Bogey was split by Char Cederberg, Pat Gahen, Joyce Gehler, Sharon Lund, Sue Repyak, Kathy Tranchita and Carol Zimbric.
First place in Flight 1 of the 9-hole golfers low net went to Virginia Newcomb, second place was Evie Lund and third place was Denise Lind. Low putts had a three-way tie for first between Evie Lund, Denise Lind and Sue Buell. Second place low putts also had a tie between Virginia Newcomb and Sue O’Hara. Third place low putts went to Sue Adas. Flight 2 low net was firmly secured by Jane Spindler who also took low putts. In Flight 3 it was Marti Tenzer taking both low net and low putts. There were two sunken approaches made by Sue O’Hara on #6 and Marti Tenzer on #9. Pars include Virginia Newcomb and Jackie Slinde on #7 and June Schuler and Evie Lund on #8. There were no birdies today. Blind Bogey was taken solely by Julie Clark.
The second round of the Bridge Tournament results are as follows: 1. Sandy Roach, 2. Carol Schneider, 3. Wendy Lehr, 4. Jeanne Lindman, 5. Carole Wollin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.