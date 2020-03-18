The food pantries in Cambridge and Deerfield are trying to make food accessible to community members as public health concerns over COVID-19 continue.
Both the Deerfield Food Pantry and the Cambridge Food Pantry will be offering drive-up services, and hours will be extended in Deerfield.
The Cambridge Food Pantry and Resource Center, which is run by Cambridge Community Activities Program and located at 211 South St., will begin to use a drive-up process next week.
CAP Director Lesli Rumpf said clients will be asked to fill out a shopping list over the phone or online, and call in their order at (608) 423-8142.
Volunteers will prep orders ahead of time, and load them up into client cars. Clients will pull into the drop-off circle of Nikolay Middle School and wait in their cars while groceries are loaded.
“If there are any families not currently utilizing our services, we welcome them to reach out to us,” Rumpf said. “That is what our services are for.”
Rumpf said that CAP is “anticipating a higher need,” during this time. Rumpf said she has heard members of the community volunteer to help or contribute to the pantry, and plans to release more information about how to get involved soon.
The pantry is open Mondays from 5:30-7 p.m. for shopping, and is staffed on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursdays. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If community members also need assistance of other kinds, the Cambridge Area Resource Team offers support with everything from housing and transportation to navigating health care services. CART can be reached at (608) 423-1423.
The Deerfield Food Pantry is run by the Deerfield Community Center, and located at 10 Liberty St.
DCC released a statement on March 16 saying the food pantry will be extending its hours and offering drive-up service until further notice.
“In light of the Coronavirus and its potential impact on local families we are increasing the times the DCC Food Pantry is open to help families in need,” the statement said.
To request items, people should call the food pantry the day before orders are going to be picked up. Pick up times will be set over the phone, at (608) 764-5935 extension 2 or 4.
Clients should call on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a Wednesday pick-up time, and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a Saturday pick-up time.
Pick-up times are typically every Wednesday from 12-2:30 p.m., the second Saturday of the month from 9-11 a.m., and the fourth Thursday of every month from 6-7 p.m.
Volunteers will pre-pack and bring out orders to the back side of the building.
“It’s a really challenging time for everyone,” said Julie Schwenn, the coordinator for the pantry.
Deerfield is also expecting more food pantry traffic, because of school closures and possible work hours changing.
“We know it’s important to families,” Schwenn said. “We think it’s an important resource for them.”
Both food pantries are accepting donations and community help at this point, and both Rumpf and Schwenn say community members are reaching out to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.