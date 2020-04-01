WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin today announced $37,286,321 in new federal Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for Wisconsin communities to rapidly respond to COVID-19 and the economic and housing impacts caused by it. This funding was included in the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law last week.
The CARES Act included $5 billion total in CDBG funding. This initial round of funding is being allocated to states and local governments that received CDBG in Fiscal Year 2020. Additional CDBG allocations are forthcoming, including $1 billion to states to support a coordinated response across entitlement and non-entitlement communities, and $2 billion will be allocated to states and units of local government, cities and counties based on the prevalence and risk of COVID-19 and related economic and housing disruption.
“Local officials and the communities they serve need resources to respond to the public health, economic, and housing challenges we face. This federal support will help local communities quickly respond to this pandemic,” said Senator Baldwin. “I’ve seen firsthand how Community Development Block Grants help people throughout our state. Now more than ever, this funding is needed for local community development initiatives to support our workers, families and neighborhoods. We are all in this together, so we need to continue working together to get through this public health crisis and move our state forward.”
The following cities and counties in Wisconsin will receive this initial CDBG funding from the CARES Act:
· City of Appleton: $348,255
· City of Beloit: $384,288
· City of Eau Claire: $316,591
· City of Fond Du Lac: $335,496
· City of Green Bay: $595,446
· City of Janesville: $286,421
· City of Kenosha: $655,910
· City of La Crosse: $518,988
· City of Madison: $1,160,897
· City of Milwaukee: $9,574,616
· City of Neenah: $128,328
· City of Oshkosh: $494,757
· City of Racine: $1,108,649
· City of Sheboygan: $539,956
· City of Superior: $417,655
· City of Wausau: $371,608
· City of Wauwatosa: $594,265
· City of West Allis: $762,000
· Dane County: $730,767
· Milwaukee County: $992,237
· Waukesha County: $861,236
The State of Wisconsin will also receive $16,107,955 in CDBG funding to support local communities on the frontlines of this pandemic.
For more than 40 years, the CDBG program has invested billions of federal dollars in communities across the country and helped millions of Americans. The CDBG program fosters job development and provides assistance to neighborhood-based organizations, including community development corporations, in support of economic development, housing assistance, or neighborhood revitalization activities in Wisconsin that are vital to getting through this public health emergency. CDBG funding can be used for the expansion of community health facilities, child care centers, food banks and senior services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.