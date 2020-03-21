The Dane County Sheriff’s Office continues to make temporary changes to service in light of the COVD-19 pandemic. The Sheriff’s Office is making every effort to minimize the risk of spreading the virus, while providing the necessary public safety services to the citizens of Dane County. In addition to the changes already in place, the following services are temporarily suspended:
- Civil Execution Orders (Writs of Restitution, Writs of Assistance, Writs of Replevin, Execution Against Property)
- Evictions (based on an order by the court)
- Conveyances, although not completely suspended, have been reduced to a minimum with cooperation of the courts. Most conveyances at this point are medical related.
Public Health of Madison & Dane County has provided an online form for reporting violations of the current Public Health Order prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people, and the closing of restaurants and taverns. The form can be found on their website, www.publichealthmdc.com. The Sheriff’s Office is expecting voluntary compliance related to this order, but will respond if needed. If there are immediate concerns with violations the order, the public can still call the Dane County Communications non-emergency line, at (608) 266-2345.
Sheriff Dave Mahoney is also working closely with law enforcement throughout Dane County to decrease the number of people who are arrested and brought to jail. “Whenever possible we are looking for alternatives to incarcerating people in jail, and issuing a citation or assigning a future court date to appear on the charge,” said Sheriff Mahoney.
