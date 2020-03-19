The coronavirus is leading to the closure of some local government offices, while others remain open with access restrictions. Some upcoming local government meetings have been been canceled. Of those that are still happening, some have been relocated to a larger site to allow for social distancing.
Known local government building closures as of 9 a.m. Thursday March 19;
- The Deerfield Village Hall is closed to the public at least through April 5. Staff will be in the building during regular business hours and will be answering phones and email and the night slot will be available for utility payments and other items that need to be dropped off. During the closure, the village will be providing voter registration and absentee voting; staff ask that you call ahead for such services.
- Cambridge's village office remains open with some access limited.
- Utility payments can be placed in the drop box located by the front door outside of Village Hall.
- To Absentee vote: You may register to vote and/or vote absentee at Village Hall during regular hours. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. If you are already registered to vote with the Village of Cambridge, please request an absentee ballot in writing and include a copy of your photo ID. You may send this to us by fax, email, postal mail, or bring it to our office during normal hours or place it in the drop box. You can also go to MyVote.wi.us and request a ballot online. Once this information is received and accepted, a ballot will then be mailed to you at the address you provide.
- If you can see there are already 4 or more people (excluding staff) in the Clerk’s office, please wait in the hallway before entering our office, allowing appropriate space between you and others who may also be waiting. Please use hand sanitizer we have provided. This will protect yourself, other residents and staff.
- To limit germs and contact with others: If you have questions or need to talk to village staff, please call (608) 423-3712 or email: Water & Sewer related items: utilityclerk@ci.cambridge.wi.us
- Voting, Village Ordinances, meetings etc.: lmoen@ci.cambridge.wi.us or bgoeckner@ci.cambridge.wi.us
- Building Inspection: totalinspectionservices@gmail.com
Additionally, cancellations and relocations of local government meetings include:
- The Cambridge Village Board meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m., at the Amundson Community Center is canceled.
- The Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission will still meet on Thursday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. The location has been changed from the Fire/EMS Station to the Oakland Town Hall, N4450 County Road A.
- The Deerfield Village Board will still meet Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m. The location is being moved from the Village Hall to the Deerfield Fire Station, 305 N. Industrial Park Road
- The Village of Cambridge canceled a Water and Sewer Commission meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.
To add to this list, please email Karyn Saemann, managing editor of the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, at ksaemann@hngnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.