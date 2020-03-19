It is not too late to request an absentee ballot for the April 7 spring election. Local municipal clerks are still taking those requests OR you can go online to ask for a ballot to be mailed to you. There are a lot of important things on the April 7 ballot in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas. Here is how to ensure you can participate in that vote, even from home: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/VoteAbsentee
