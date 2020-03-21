Many businesses in Cambridge have closed, some voluntarily. Some, like hair salons, have shut their doors due to coronavirus-related public health orders. Many others remain open, however.
Below is a list, not necessarily complete, of businesses that remain operating in the Cambridge area as of Saturday March 21. Many have reduced their hours, so call ahead. Some are operating online only.
To be added to this list email Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent managing editor Karyn Saemann at: ksaemann@hngnerws.com. This list will be updated on an ongoing basis, when new information becomes available.
•Keystone Grill has closed for dine-in service but it still offering carryout and curbside pickup, with limited hours. 206 W. Main St., Cambridge. (608) 423-3730.
• The Victorian of Cambridge bed and breakfast is “open for business,” with “plenty of social distance for guests.” 109 E. Main St. (847) 269-6515.
• The Sports Page Bar and Grill is open for carryout. W9535 U.S. Highway 12, Cambridge. (608) 423-71111.
• Rowe Pottery Works remains open, including its retail area. “Our business is small, our employees have very defined work spaces that are naturally separated and we have less than 10 people at any given time in our studio spaces," a release said. 110 E. Main St., Cambridge. (608) 423-3363.
• CC Sandwiches is open for carryout and curbside pickup, with no dine-in seating. It has reduced its business hours. It is now delivering within a 3-mile radius, for minimum orders of $10. 111 Jefferson St., Cambridge. (423-2244)
• Anew Vintage Dream is closed for normal retail hours. It is offering private shopping appointments, curbside pickup, shipping, virtual workshops to go, and take-n-make project kits. 1 Mill St., Cambridge. (608) 423-2253.
• The Cambridge Winery has limited its hours but is open for carryout food and wine, including carryout for its Friday Fish Fry nights. 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge. (608) 423-02348.
• Avid Gardener garden center, gift shop and speciality wine and food shop is open. Please call ahead or message before coming by. 136 W. Main St. (608) 423-3991.
• Details Boutique has closed its door but has made online ordering available. 214 W. Main St. www.detailsgetnoticed.com
• Cambridge Market Café is open for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery, with ordering available through its Cambridge Market Café mobile app. Delivery is available in Cambridge, London, Rockdale, Applegate and Oakland Estates with a $20 minimum order. 217 W. Main St., Cambridge. (608) 423-2182.
• Marc’s Garage in Cambridge is open. In a social media post, it said “if you need or want to stay home, give us a call. We can pick up and drop off your vehicle for you. We have after hours drop off and free loaner vehicles as well.” 206 Commerce Ave, Cambridge. (608) 423-7101.
• The Cambridge Piggly Wiggly is open and is offering delivery service. 100 Jefferson St., Cambridge. (608) 423-4004.
• Rockdale Bar N Grill is open for carryout and delivery. "We are now offering homemade pizzas daily as well as any items off the menu," it said in a social media post. 222 Water St., Rockdale. (608) 423-3323.
• Cambridge Pizza Pit is open for carryout and delivery. 275 W. Main St. (608) 423-3600.
• Cambridge Cooler liquor store is open. 109 Jefferson St., Cambridge. (608) 423-2244.
• Cambridge Shell gas station is open. 424 W. Main St., Cambridge. (608) 423-3500.
• BP gas station is open. 281 W. Main St., Cambridge. (608) 423-3246.
• The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent office in Lake Mills is closed to the public but its staff will remain in operation, as a business declared “essential” by Governor Tony Evers. (608) 423-3213.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.