Churches in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas that have announced closures and cancellations, and new online services, updated as of Saturday March 21 include:
- Rockdale Lutheran Church canceled worship services for Sunday March 15 and Sunday March 22. More information: (608) 423-3949.
- Deerfield Lutheran Church has suspended all gatherings, including worship, until further notice. "I am working with colleagues to set up virtual, phone and other creative ways of worshipping and being in community in the time of COVID-19," Vicar Sarah Key said in an email. More information: (608) 764-5566.
- St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield has suspended all in-person worship and church activities until April 5. It is recording a worship service that will be repeatedly broadcast, every night at 7 p.m., running for one week on Deerfield cable access channel WDEE. The first broadcast was set for Thursday night March 19. It will be replaced with a new service each Sunday night. More information: (608) 764-5885.
- Pastor Jennifer Jelinek of Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge said in an email that going forward, “in addition to suspending coffee hours, choir, handbell choir, and Sunday School, Grace Lutheran Church has also decided to suspend both Wednesday and Sunday worship services for the rest of the month (at least). Sermons and Lenten dramas will be streamed on Grace’s Facebook page and (hopefully) on YouTube. Bible study will go online as well.” More information: (608) 423- 3135.
- Immanuel Lutheran Church of Deerfield/Marshall is canceling worship services until further notice, including its Bible Study on Sunday mornings. Its other Bible Classes will continue. It is now live-streaming its worship and Lenten services at http:stpaullakemills.or/live-stream, at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Monday. More information: (920) 723-1623.
- Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church has canceled in-person worship services until at the earliest Easter Sunday, April 12. OA has also canceled their meetings held at the church at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with no date yet known when those will resume. "I have not had a definite answer from AA whether or not they will continue to meet at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The Cambridge pastors are still working on how they could hold a Good Friday Crosswalk with social distancing," Office Administrator Ruth Poole wrote in an email. More information: (608) 423-3001.
- Willerup United Methodist Church in Cambridge has canceled all in-person gatherings for the moment. Pastor Singh is available for prayer and phone calls to the church officer are being monitored. More information: (608) 423-3777.
- East Koshkong Lutheran Church in Cambridge will live-stream the following on Facebook: Sunday worship services at 9 a.m. on March 22 and March 29; Lenten worship on Wednesdays March 25 and April 1 at 7 p.m.; and Prayers for Our People at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays March 24 and March 31. More information: (608) 423-3017.
To be added to this list, or to make a change, please email: ksaemann@hngnews.com
