News of event cancellations and closures in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas continue to come in due to health concerns related to the coronavirus.
Cambridge-area community cancellations and closures as of Saturday March 21 include:
- All Cambridge Community Activities Program (CAP) programs and facilities except the Cambridge Food Pantry and Resource Center are canceled and closed until further notice. Closures include the Cambridge Pool and Fitness Center at Cambridge High School. CAP is also canceling its senior luncheons through the end of April. "We encourage those needing extra assistance to please reach out," a CAP release said
- The Cambridge Community Library closed effective March 18. On March 19, it announced that it will no longer be offering services through its drive-thru window, "in light of additional information and considering best practices that library staff should not be working." Any library materials already checked out are due May 1. Updates will be posted on the library's website and on social media.
- Auditions for Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater's summer children's production, originally to happen in April, have been postponed.
Deerfield-area community cancellations and closures as of 9 a.m. Tuesday March 16 include:
- The Deerfield Public Library closed its doors to the public after 8 p.m. Monday March 16 and will be closed "at least through April 5." During the building closure, staff will be in the building during regular business hours and be available to answer phones. The outside book drop will also remain open. Other services we will provide during the closure include curbside delivery for library materials such as holds pickups; curbside delivery for tax forms; and curbside service for photocopying and faxing. All library programs are suspended at least through April 5. Library staff is willing to pull items for local residents from the Deerfield Library shelves, for curbside pickup, during regular weekday hours. Please call ahead for curbside pickup of materials. Curbside materials pickup will not be offered on Saturdays.
- The Deerfield Historical Society has rescheduled a planned March 16 meeting for April 20.
- The Fitness Center at Deerfield High School is closed to community use March 14 through April 5. All Bridges adult fitness classes are canceled through April 10, which is the end of the current session. Students will be able to use the Fitness Center through 5 p.m. March 18. After that, it will be closed for student use through April 5.
- The Deerfield Community Center has suspended its senior gathering programs until further notice. DCC also cancelled its Girls Volleyball Program. The community center is still accepting registration for upcoming soccer, baseball and summer camp. The Deerfield Food Pantry will stay open. While schools are closed, Before & After School programs (at both Deerfield Elementary School and Deerfield Community Center) will also be closed. In addition, School's Out will also be closed since the school will not be available.
- Auditions for First Wing Family Theater's summer children's production, originally to happen in late March, have been postponed.
Community members may send news of additional cancelations and closures to: ksaemann@hgnnews.com.
