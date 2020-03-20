Deerfield Schools will be offering free "Grab and Go" lunches to ALL children (up to age 18) living in our community beginning March 30, 2020. Meals will be available for pick-up or delivery.
This program is available through the USDA school lunch program administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. To assist with planning, families will be asked to complete this form each week. We will prepare extra lunches for those who are not able to complete the form.
The weekly "Grab and Go" lunch menu and order form will be posted on the lunch page of the District website www.deerfield.k12.wi.us (click the spoon/fork icon on the right side of home page).
The program allows for one lunch per child per day. Families will have the option to pick up lunches to serve their children for multiple days. For food safety reasons, we ask that you do not pick up more than a 3 day supply of meals. Please be aware that all lunches require refrigeration if not eaten within one hour.
Lunch pick-up will be available Monday-Friday beginning on March 30 between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m. at the Deerfield Elementary School lower parking lot student drop off lane. It will be drive-up service only so please do not park and leave your vehicle. Pull up to the drop off lane curb and school staff will be available to bring meals to your vehicle. Home delivery is also available per request on the order form.
If you have any questions, please call or email Adam Dunnington at 608-764-5442 ext. 5110, dunningtona@deerfield.k12.wi.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.