The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO) is delaying the start of its free summer series, Concerts on the Square, by five weeks given the expected need to continue to prevent large social gatherings in coming months.
The first Concerts on the Square performance is now scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 28. All Concerts on the Square this summer will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday rather than 7 p.m., Wednesday. For an up-to-date schedule, visit wcoconcerts.org.
The free concert series, a staple of Madison summers, plans to retain all six performances, running from July 28 to Sept. 1.The WCO moved the series to Tuesday for scheduling needs and to avoid interrupting other local performances in late summer. To keep up-to-date with performance schedules, community members can sign up for email updates on the WCO website or follow the orchestra on Facebook and Instagram.
“The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is alive and well – and there is nothing more we want than to perform for our community during these uncertain times,” said Joe Loehnis, CEO of the WCO. “At the same time, we want to be responsible and mindful of community safety. In that light, we believe the best thing to do is to push the start of Concerts on the Square into late July.”
#Coucherto: WCO musicians performing online
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is home to some of the most talented, creative musicians in the world, so it’s no surprise they’re reaching for their instruments during the stay-at-home order.
Sharing solo performances from their homes as part of the WCO’s #coucherto series, orchestra members are delivering music – and messages – for everyone to enjoy while stuck on their sofas.
“Our musicians are the backbone – the lifeblood – of the WCO, and we couldn’t just sit back and not perform,” Loehnis said. “I firmly believe music makes everything better and if we can provide a bright spot for our community right now we’re going to jump at the opportunity.”
The #coucherto series is available on the WCO’s Facebook, Instagram and website pages. Additionally, the WCO will share previously recorded concerts during the order.
Musician Relief Fund is live
With live performances delayed, the WCO remains committed to helping its musicians.
Through its newly created Musicians Relief Fund, the orchestra has raised more than $10,000 to help pay its musicians during this time. The WCO is working on several fronts to ensure its artists receive financial support.
“Our musicians aren’t just wonderful artists, they’re wonderful people. They’re our friends. They have families. And it’s vital as an organization we support them at all times,” said Maestro Andrew Sewell, who is in his 20th year as WCO Music Director. “The music will go on. But first and foremost, we need to do everything we can to help our musicians.”
To donate, visit wcoconcerts.org/donate.
