Many businesses in Deerfield have closed, some voluntarily. Some, like hair salons, have shut their doors due to coronavirus-related public health orders. Many others remain open, however.
Below is a list, not necessarily complete, of businesses that remain operating in the Deerfield area as of Saturday March 21. Many have reduced their hours, so call ahead. Some are operating online only.
To be added to this list email Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent managing editor Karyn Saemann at: ksaemann@hngnerws.com. This list will be updated on an ongoing basis, when new information becomes available.
• The Bank of Deerfield has closed its lobbies. Going forward, “everything will be by appointment or drive through.” 15 S. Main St. and 867 Shaul Lane, Deerfield. (608) 764-5411.
• Nora's Tavern is open and is offering carryout service. 1843 U.S. Highway 12-18, Deerfield. (608) 764-5746.
• Flannel Frontier bar and grill is open for curbside lunch and dinner pickup. 15 N. Main St. (608) 764-8353.
• The Pickle Tree restaurant is open for carryout. 625 S. Main St., Deerfield. (608) 764-8060.
• Brown Heating & Cooling is open for business as usual. 633 S. Main St., Deerfield. (608) 764-8649.
• Deerfield Tire and Auto remains in operation. 120 N. Main St., Deerfield. (608) 764-3337.
• Deerfield Coffeehouse is open for carryout with online and mobile app ordering. Indoor seating is closed. 50 N. Main St., Deerfield. (608) 764-3118.
• Quilted Oak & Ice Cream in Deerfield is open. It is offering carryout and curbside pickup with no indoor seating. 23 N. Main St., Deerfield. (608) 764-3200.
• Mobil on Main remains open. 216 S. Main St., Deerfield. (608) 764-5992.
• BP gas station remains open. 109 N. Main St., Deeerfield. (608) 764-5051.
• American Family Insurance Agent Sherry Lange has closed her office to the public. Agents are still available via phone and email. 21 N. Main St., Deerfield (608) 764-8339.
• Truckstar Collision Center is operating “business as usual.” 38 W. Nelson St., Deerfield (608) 496-1914.
• The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent office in Lake Mills is closed to the public but its staff will remain in operation, as a business declared “essential” by Governor Tony Evers. (608) 423-3213.
