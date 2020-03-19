The Humane Society of Jefferson County facility is available by appointment only effective Wednesday, March 18.
At the Humane Society of Jefferson County we are doing our part to help protect the health of our community, staff, volunteers, and the animals we serve.
Due to the high level of traffic we see in our building, we are making a few short-term changes to our operations based on recommendations we received from state and county health departments.
· Our operating hours will stay the same, but we will only accept visitors to the shelter by appointment. Appointments are available to serious adopters with a completed application, for donation drop-offs, or for stray & surrendered animals.
· If you’re interested in adopting, we would invite you to take a virtual visit through our shelter, applications and all adoptable animals are viewable online on our adoption page. Questions can be answered by emailing us at shelter@hsjc-wis.com or by calling 920-674-2048.
· All visitors to the building will be asked to use hand sanitizer and to wash their hands frequently to prevent the spread of any disease.
· Please DO NOT visit the building if:
o You feel sick, or have any flu-like symptoms such as a fever or cough
o You have had direct contact with anyone who may be sick over the past 14 days
o You have traveled internationally, or to any high risk area within the country in the past 14 days
· If anyone is showing any signs of illness or flu-like symptoms, they may be asked to leave the building.
· All events at the shelter have been suspended through the end of March, and may continue to be postponed based on information we receive from our health departments.
For residents seeking to surrender an animal, we ask that you try your best to keep your animal for now or hold off as long as possible before surrendering.
Our goal is to lower the number of animals in our care right now, so we are best able to provide for their safety with a reduced staffing level.
As an emergency services support organization in our community, our humane society may be called to assist with care for animals during this outbreak.
If you would like to support us in these efforts, you can make a donation to the shelter or send in an item on our wish list.
We will continue to review this changing situation and provide updates about the shelter and a return to normal operations as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.