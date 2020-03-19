This article has been updated.
News of event cancellations and closures in the Cambridge and Deerfield area continue to come in due to health concerns related to the coronavirus.
Cambridge-area school, library and community group cancellations and closures as of 9 a.m. Thursday March 19 include:
- The Cambridge Area Lions Club Spring Bowling night on Friday, March 13, was canceled;
- The School District of Cambridge's Family Game Night on Friday, March 13, was canceled;
- All Cambridge Community Activities Program (CAP) programs and facilities except the Cambridge Food Pantry and Resource Center are canceled and closed until further notice. Closures include the Cambridge Pool and Fitness Center at Cambridge High School. CAP is also canceling its senior luncheons through the end of April. "We encourage those needing extra assistance to please reach out," a CAP release said.
- Cambridge High School Science Olympiad on Saturday, March 14 was canceled;
- A youth wrestling tournament at Cambridge High School on Saturday, March 14 was canceled;
- An upcoming Edge Conference for Cambridge FFA middle schoolers was canceled;
- A Cambridge High School forensics meet on Monday, March 16 was canceled;
- A Cambridge High School Spring Break trip to Europe is canceled;
- The Cambridge Community Library closed beginning March 18. A re-opening date has not been determined;
Deerfield-area school, library and community group cancellations and closures as of 9 a.m. Tuesday March 16 include:
- The Deerfield Public Library will close its doors to the public after 8 p.m. Monday March 16 and will be closed "at least through April 5." During the building closure, staff will be in the building during regular business hours and be available to answer phones. The outside book drop will also remain open. Other services we will provide during the closure include curbside delivery for library materials such as holds pickups; curbside delivery for tax forms; and curbside service for photocopying and faxing. All library programs are suspended at least through April 5. Library staff is willing to pull items for local residents from the Deerfield Library shelves, for curbside pickup, during regular weekday hours. Please call ahead for curbside pickup of materials. Curbside materials pickup will not be offered on Saturdays.
- The Deerfield Historical Society has rescheduled a planned March 16 meeting for April 20.
- The Fitness Center at Deerfield High School is closed to community use March 14 through April 5. All Bridges adult fitness classes are canceled through April 10, which is the end of the current session. Students will be able to use the Fitness Center through 5 p.m. March 18. After that, it will be closed for student use through April 5.
- The Empty Bowls arts workshop on Monday, March 16 at Deerfield High School was canceled.
- The Deerfield Community Center has suspended its senior gathering programs until further notice. DCC also cancelled its Girls Volleyball Program. The community center is still accepting registration for upcoming soccer, baseball and summer camp. “Coronavirus is challenging us, and we are working hard to find a thoughtful, generous and proactive path forward,” said a statement from DCC released Monday. People can contact julie.schwenn@dccenter.org about seeking help with child care or volunteering to help with child care. The Deerfield Food Pantry will stay open. In an e-mail Sunday afternoon, DCC Program Director Julie Schwenn said "while schools are closed, our Before & After School programs (at both Deerfield Elementary School and Deerfield Community Center) will also be closed. In addition, School's Out will also be closed since the school will not be available. Further decisions on our other programs and upcoming events will be announced as information becomes available."
- A Scouting for Food non-perishable food collection by Deerfield BSA Troop 88 and Cub Scout Pack 88 continued as planned in Deerfield on Saturday morning, March 14. Community members were asked to leave nonperishable items for the Deerfield Food Pantry by their mailbox by 9 a.m. "The Food Pantry is likely to have an even greater demand for nonperishable food items in the days to come," so continuing with the collection was deemed important, Troop adult leader Valerie Frazer said in an email.
Countywide announcements include:
- The Humane Society of Jefferson County has postponed its annual Spring Rabies Vaccination Clinic that was scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 21 at the Jefferson County Fair Park.
The U.S. Veterans' Project Library will not be held during the closure of the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson. The countywide veterans gathering is open to all area veterans from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the library. It will resume after the library reopens to the public.
Community members may send news of additional cancelations and closures to: ksaemann@hgnnews.com, and we'll add that to an updated list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.