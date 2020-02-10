Evelynne Mary Hackbarth, 89, of Janesville, formerly of Cambridge, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, surrounded by family.
Evelynne was born Dec. 21, 1930 to Olive(Baker) and John Welhoefer.
In 1953 she married the love of her life, Marvin Hackbarth. Evelynne loved gambling at Ho-Chunk, watching Packer games and especially spending time with her great grandchildren.
She is survived by her brothers: John (Doris) Welhoefer and Eugene (Gerry) Welhoefer. Her children: Dennis Welhoefer, Kevin (Pat) Hackbarth, Patti (Guy) Thayer, Kristi Hackbarth, Mike (LeAnn) Hackbarth, David “Whitey” Hackbarth, Heidi (Greg) Edmonds, Lori (Randy Frye) Hackbarth and son in law Phil Christman. Her grandchildren: Christopher (Jess) Thayer, Ashly (Brian) Adams, Heather (Ben) Daniels, Kimberley Hackbarth, Dylan (Alex Kravik) Hubrick, Seth Christman, Dustin (Kayla) Edmonds, Catie (Jake) Crouse, Shaelyn (Tyler) Wittmann, Douglas, Nicholas, Samantha and Michelle Edmonds. Great Grandchildren: Dominic, Vaughn and Jolene Adams, Cole and Emma Thayer and Makenzie Daniels. Along with many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, sister and beloved daughter Sally Christman.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Tri Community Center, 112 Swift St Edgerton WI from 12-3 p.m.
