Emma Lucille Johnson, 85, Cambridge, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at her home.
Emma was born on Oct. 15, 1934 in Madison to Reuben and Margaret (Brown) Graves. She married Junior Johnson on Dec. 6, 1952. He preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 1981. They were blessed with 10 children. Emma retired from Meriter Hospital where she worked for many years. She was always a caregiver for everyone and was always there to help others. She had a love for crafts and the casino.
She is survived by her children Lynn (Bob) Jensen, Diane (Ray) Davis, Norman (Diane) Johnson, James (Roxanne) Johnson, Jeff (Tammy) Johnson, Arnie (Cheryl) Johnson, Edward Johnson, Wendy (Robert) Kasper, Cathy (Ed) Pellatier, Mike (Bobbie) Johnson; 31 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; sisters Pricilla Baron and Audrey Miller; brother Robert (Donna) Graves. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Marie Olson and Mary Heller.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church 454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge, WI 53523. Burial will follow in the East Koshkonong Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home 208 N. Park St. Cambridge, WI and on Friday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
