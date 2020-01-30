Joyce A. Spurgin (nee Dressler), age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at her home in West Bend. She was born on April 9, 1927 in Milwaukee to Lawrence and Lucille (nee Pleyte) Dressler.
Joyce is survived by her children, Larry (Bonnie) Spurgin, Peggy (John) McClain, Sue (Rich) Tucker, Sheila (Lenny) McGinnis, and Betsy (John) Ovadal; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; sister Joan (Jim) Rosewitz and her brother-in-law Jim (Muriel) Spurgin. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.
Joyce is preceded in death by her loving husband Harold Sr. and son Harold Jr., her parents, sister Beverly Dressler and sister-in-law Joyce Barnes.
A Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. in West Bend, WI 53095) with Rev. Clarissa Martinelli presiding. A gathering will be at the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 12 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
A special thank you to hospice nurse Tammy and CNA Julie, her granddaughters Andrea, Krystal and Abby for helping their grandma in her journey and for their compassionate care.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
