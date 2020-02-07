Charmaine R. Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019, from lung cancer at the age of 74.
A celebration of life will be held to honor her in the Spring of 2020 in her hometown of Cambridge on a date yet to be determined. Details will be provided in the coming months.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family with arrangements.
