Brian Scott Johnson, age 62 of Jefferson was taken from us in an instant, along with his son Kaden, on Jan. 24, 2020 as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Brian was born on Nov. 4, 1957 in Fort Atkinson to John and Marilyn (Matson) Johnson. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1976 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he played football for the Badgers. He married Jillian Johnson on Nov. 22, 2002.
Brian worked for his father at the Hide and Fur in Cambridge for many years prior to working in real estate and general contracting. He was an avid, lifelong Badger fan and enjoyed sports of all kinds. Whether it was sitting in the stands cheering on his sons or on the couch with remote in hand, he never missed a game. Brian loved travel, blackjack, and jelly toast. His quick wit and humor were always present, even though the darkest of times. He never met a good steak dinner he wouldn’t enjoy in his most formal athletic wear. Brian loved his children and family fiercely.
Brian is survived by his wife Jillian Johnson of Jefferson, son Tanner Johnson of Chicago, Illinois, daughter Kennedy Johnson of Jefferson, step-daughter Brooke (Brad) Zych of New Lenox, Illinois, and grandson Ryder Zych. He is also survived by his mother Marilyn Johnson of Cambridge, and sisters: Christy Johnson of Orono, Minnesota; Wendy (Harold) Zimmick of Middleton; Vickie (Duane) Lund of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; and Tammy Johnson of Cambridge. His is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Abbie, Spencer, and Karlie Lund; Jake and Grace Pierner; Stuart Lien; and Charis, Caleb (Hillary), and Connor Zimmick. He is preceded in death by his father John Johnson.
A funeral service was held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 201 E. Racine Street in Jefferson, with the Rev. Harold Zimmick officiating.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or light a candle in his memory.
