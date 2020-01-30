Joseph Charles Golding, Jr., 94, formerly of Cambridge, died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 with his loving wife by his side, at Lilac Springs in Lake Mills.
He was born on Nov. 25, 1925 in Baraboo, the son of the late Joseph and Mina (Pease) Golding, Sr.
Joe had proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946 as an Aviation Ordanceman.
On November 26, 1946 he was united in marriage to the former Ann Brashi. They resided in Madison where they raised their 3 daughters in the Crestwood neighborhood.
He and Ann enjoyed golfing, fishing, photography and antiquing.
Joe had owned and operated Joe Golding & Son Heating in Madison, with his father.
After retiring, he and Ann moved to Green Valley, Arizona where they enjoyed golfing year-round and exploring the Southwest. They returned to WI in 1998 and settled in Cambridge to be near family. They were members of Lake Ripley Country Club and enjoyed living across the street from the 18th green.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Ann; their two daughters, Regina Golding of Madison, Marcia (Randy) Staubli of Cambridge; five grandchildren, Christopher (Melissa) Mooney, Ryan Mooney, Justin Staubli, Trevor (Katie) Staubli, Amanda (Jared) Kulow; one great grandchild, Regan Mooney; other relatives and friends.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Mooney.
Joe had a warm, loving heart and a big smile for everyone he met.
Private family services will be held.
The family would like to thank Lilac Springs for their loving care of Joe the past three years and to Rainbow Hospice for their care and compassion for Joe.
