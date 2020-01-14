James Richard “Leeker" Lee, age 78, formerly of Deerfield passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Jim was born on May 31, 1941 in Granton, WI to Marion and Mildred Lee. He attended Granton high School where he met and married his high school sweetheart Betty Downer. Jim and Betty were married on September 20, 1958, and raised six children. Jim was a truck driver and has traveled throughout the nation during his career. He retired from his job at Air Liquide in 2003 . After retirement Jim and Betty moved from Deerfield to their cottage on Lake Holcombe. Betty passed away in 2004. Jim always enjoyed a good game of golf or cards with friends and family. He was a huge Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. He was an avid fisherman and loved his trips to Canada and the yearly fishing tournament on Lake Holcombe. He enjoyed many winters in Arizona with his current wife Rochelle Lee. They enjoyed going to watch the spring training for the Brewers, going to the casinos and just enjoying the Arizona weather. Jim is survived by his children Rusty (Kathy) Lee, Kim Lee, Terry (Paula) Lee, Doug (Jen Soltis) Lee, Carmen (Mike) Lee-Abramczak and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Betty Lee, son Ross Lee and granddaughter Kady Lee. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main Street, Deerfield, with Rev. Paula Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Deerfield Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, following the burial, in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home, 201 S. Bue Street, Deerfield. Please share your memories of James at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
