Mrs. Hilma “Christy” Irene Anderson, 86, passed over into the precious hands of our Lord Jesus Christ on January 5, 2020. She was born March 21, 1933 in Blair WI to Hilman and Irene (Gabriel) Christianson.
Christy was a 1951 graduate of Blair High School. She married the love of her life Verdal Elmer Anderson on July 7, 1951 at Blair Lutheran Church. She was CEO of the Anderson household. Christy was of Norwegian descent and an active member of East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. She served in the Obedience Circle at church and stitched and donated hundreds of “Quilts in a Pillow”, many baby quilts and “Drawstring School Kit Bags” to those in need.
Christy volunteered many years and hours of her life and received an honorary member status at Skaalen Home in Stoughton, WI. She taught sewing to the local girl scouts and the 4-H club to help girls achieve sewing badges. Her seamstress skills included producing and selling giant Raggedy Ann dolls. In the early years she was employed by Nasco, and also Lavigne, transporting disabled children to Opportunities. She loved all flowers, gardening, canning, bird watching and quilting. She gently nurtured and adored her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Verdal; children Vione (Tim) Lightfield East Troy, WI, Jody (John) Campbell, New Zealand, Kevin (Lynn) Anderson, Fort Atkinson, Kirk Anderson, Fort Atkinson and Nedra (Jim) Lemke, Fort Atkinson; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Howard; sisters Dorothy, Helen and Delores “Dolly”. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Margaret Christianson, Katherine Stensven, Robert Thorsen and Harvey Christianson; beloved grandson Patrick Scott Anderson.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00am at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 454 E. Church St. Cambridge, WI 53523. Burial will follow in the East Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Nitardy Funeral Home 1008 Madison Ave. Fort Atkinson, WI from 4:00-6:00 pm and on Saturday at the church from 10:00am until the time of the service.
Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
