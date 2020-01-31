MADISON — Moli Haak personally scored twice as many points as Madison Country Day leading visiting Deerfield to a 52-11 blowout victory on Jan. 30.
Haak made eight field goals, including a 3-point, as she scored a game-high 22 points.
Jayden Winger and Hailey Eickhoff each scored eight for Deerfield.
The Demons (11-5 overall) remained undefeated in Trailways South Conference play at 8-0 and hold a one-game lead over Palmyra-Eagle.
Only three MCD players scored, with Isa Hernandez-White leading the way with six.
UP NEXT
Deerfield travels to Johnson Creek on Thursday, Feb. 6 before their TSC showdown with Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Both conference games tip off at 7:15 p.m.
DEERFIELD 52
MADISON COUNTRY DAY 11
Deerfield 29 23 — 52
Country Day 4 7 — 11
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Winger 3 1-2 8, Eickhoff 4 0-1 8, Ezzell 2 0-0 4, Siewert 1 0-0 3, Brattlie 2 0-1 5, Haak 8 3-5 22, Rucks 1 0-0 2. Totals — 18 4-9 52.
Country Day — Whinney 1 0-0 2, Hernandez-White 2 2-4 6, Lauten 1 1-3 3. Totals — 4 3-7 11.
3-point goals — D 4 (Winger 1, Siewert 1, Brattlie 1, Haak 1), MCD 0. Total fouls — D 12, MCD 6.
