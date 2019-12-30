The holidays haven’t been too full of joy for the Deerfield High School boys basketball program, especially after back-to-back non-conference losses on consecutive days last weekend.
RANDOM LAKE 76
DEERFIELD 59
A 43-30 second half was the difference in Deerfield’s loss to visiting Random Lake on Dec. 27.
The game was close at halftime, with the Rams clinging to a 33-29 advantage. But the second half was a different story.
The teams combined for 46 fouls (23 each) resulting in 54 free throw attempts. The Demons made 23-of-29 while the Rams made 19-of-25.
Senior Tyler Haak and freshman Cal Fisher each scored 21 to lead Deerfield, which also received six points from sophomore Dayton Lasack before fouling out.
Random Lake (4-3) had four players reach double figures, led by Cole Borchardt’s game-high 22 and Sam Rusch’s 20.
HUSTISFORD 87
DEERFIELD 67
Hustisford’s Dylan Kuehl was simply too much to handle for Deerfield on Saturday night.
The 6-foot-4 junior guard scored a career-high 40 points leading the Falcons (4-2) to a 20-point home win.
The loss was the second in a row or Deerfield, which fell to 3-4 as the 2019 portion of the season came to a close.
Kuehl’s career night offset a career performance by the Demons’ Cal Fisher who scored 32 points, a new career-high for the freshman guard.
UP NEXT
The Demons host Marshall on Saturday. The non-conference tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.
RANDOM LAKE 76, DEERFIELD 59
Random Lake 33 43 — 76
Deerfield 29 30 — 59
Random Lake (fg-ft-pts) — Weichart 4-2-10, Rusch 7-6-20, Holman 5-2-14, Borchardt 7-7-22, J. Spaeth 1-1-3, Mueller 1-0-2, Hall 1-0-2, M. Spaeth 1-1-3. Totals — 27 19-25 76.
Deerfield — Navarro 1-0-2, Doyle 0-1-1, Mathwig 0-3-3, Fisher 7-7-21, Haak 8-5-21, Lasack 1-4-6, Bonjour 0-3-3, Gjermo 1-0-2. Totals — 18 23-29 59.
3-point goals — RL 3 (Holman 2, Borchardt 1), D 0. Total fouls — RL 23, D 23. Fouled out — Lasack.
HUSTISFORD 87,DEERFIELD 67
Deerfield 29 38 — 67
Hustisford 40 47 — 87
Deerfield (fg-ft-tp) — Navarro 1-3-6, Doyle 1-0-3, Fisher 12-5-32, Haak 3-1-7, Nehring 1-0-3, Lasack 2-0-5, Bonjour 3-0-8 Totals 24 10-16 67
Hustisford (fg-ft-tp) — Schmitt 5-1-14, B. Thimm 3-0-6, D. Kuehl 14-10-40, G. Thimm 6-2-14, Z. Kehl 2-0-4, Eggleston 1-1-3, Peplinski 2-2-6 Totals 33 16-21 87
Three-point goals — D (Navarro 1, Doyle 1, Fisher 3, Nehring 1, Lasack 1, Bonjour 2), H (Schmitt 3, Kuehl 2)
Total fouls — D 18, H 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.