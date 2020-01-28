Just two points separated Deerfield and Williams Bay, but this time it was in a victory for the local boys basketball team.
Deerfield earned the season split after dropping a 74-71 decision to Williams Bay on Dec. 10.
The Demons (7-8 overall, 5-2 Trailways South Conference) led by four when freshman Cal Fisher stole the ball and was fouled while going in for a layup. Fisher, who finished with 24 points to share game-high honors with senior Tyler Haak, made both charity shots to give Deerfield a 63-58 lead with just 7 seconds remaining.
The Bulldogs hit a 3-pointer as time expired.
“We played OK, we had some defensive lapses in the paint, but it’s nice that even though we didn’t play our best game we still won,” said Demons head coach Dave Borgrud. “Hopefully that bodes well for us.”
Haak finished with a double-double, adding 10 rebounds to his point total, but he wasn’t the only Deerfield player to record the rare stat. Sophomore Colin Klade scored 11 points while grabbing a game-high 14 boards.
“Colin didn’t play the whole game because he had a migrane (headache) and he wasn’t feeling well — he probably only played half the game — he would play in spurts, but then the last 7 minutes he didn’t want to come out,” Borgrud said. “That was a real big game because among them he had six offensive rebounds, he just played really big in the paint and I was very proud of him.”
The Demons remain two games back of Palmyra-Eagle in the TSC standings.
“We sort of made our own bed by losing to Palmyra in overtime down there, so now we need (Williams) Bay to help us out next week when they play Palmyra: they told me after the game they’ll try to beat them,” Borgrud said
Ben Venteiucher led the Bulldogs (6-8, 4-3) with 17 while Jaden Randall added 15.
DEERFIELD 63, WILLIAMS BAY 61
Williams Bay 30 31 — 61
Deerfield 28 35 — 63
Williams Bay (fg ftm-fta pts) — Randall 6 3-7 15, West 3 0-0 6, Norton 4 0-0 10, Viss 1 0-0 2, Mannelli 0 1-6 1, Schultz 1 1-2 4, Edington 2 2-2 6, Venteicher 7 2-6 17. Totals —24 9-23 61.
Deerfield — Navarro 1 0-0 2, Mathwig 0 0-1 0, Fisher 8 5-7 24, Klade 5 1-2 11, Haak 10 4-8 24, Lasack 1 0-0 2. Totals — 25 10-17 63.
3-point goals — WB 4 (North 2, Schultz 1, Venteicher 1), D 3 (Fisher 3). Total fouls — WB 20, D 19.
DEERFIELD 80
ABUNDANT LIFE 41
Cole Nehring buried five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Demons to a nearly doubling-up of Abundant Life in Madison on Jan. 21.
Nehring’s previous career-high was six against Williams Bay earlier this season.
The Demons also got double-digit performances from senior Tyler Haak (20) and freshman Cal Fisher (18).
DEERFIELD 80
ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 41
Deerfield 44 36 — 80
Abundant Life 24 17 — 41
Deerfield (fg ftm-fta pts) — Navarro 2 1-2 6, Doyle 2 0-0 4, Mathwig 3 1-2 7, Fisher 7 4-5 18, Klade 1 0-0 2, Haak 7 0-0 14, Nehring 7 1-2 20, Bonjour 2 2-2 7, Lees 1 0-0 2. Totals — 32 9-13 890.
Abundant Life — Galvin 0 3-4 3, Emmel 2 0-1 4, Gerry 2 0-0 4, Loomans 3 0-0 6, Byington 2 5-6 9, Lamba 2 0-0 6, Schmiesing 1 2-2 4, Hartberg 2 0-0 5. Totals — 14 10-13 41.
3-point goals — D 7 (Nehring 5, Navarro 1, Bonjour 1), AL 3 (Lamba 2, Hartberg 1). Total fouls — D 14, AL 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.