The Deerfield girls basketball team was held to just six points in the second half as its season came to an end in a 39-28 loss to visiting Horicon in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal on Feb. 28.
The fourth-seeded Demons (16-7), champions of the Trailways South Conference, led the No. 5 Marshladies 22-15 at halftime.
No Demon reached double figures as freshman Moli Haak led the way with eight points and eight rebounds. Freshman Grace Brattlie added six and sophomore Breanna Ezzell chipped in five for the Demons.
Nicole Jongebloed led the Marshladies with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Horicon (15-10) lost the next night to top-seeded Poynette, 64-46.
HORICON 39
DEERFIELD 28
Horicon 15 24 — 39
Deerfield 22 6 — 28
Horicon (fg ft-fta pts) — Boeck 0 2-2 2, Marvin 3 5-5 12, Laas 2 4-4 8, Jongebloed 6 2-5 14, Tillema 1 1-4 3. Totals — 12 14-20 39.
Deerfield — Winger 1 0-1 3, Ezzell 2 0-2 5, Siewert 2 0-0 4, Brattlie 2 0-0 6, Haak 2 4-8 8, Fischer 1 0-0 2. Totals — 10 4-11 28.
3-point goals — H 1 (Marvin 1), D 4 (Brattlie 2, Ezzell 1, Winger 1). Total fouls — H 14, D 18. Fouled out — Siewert.
