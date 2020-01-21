The Deerfield wrestling team earned two wins versus one loss in recent Trailways South Conference duals.
By defeating Hustisford/Horicon, 37-24, and Dodgeland, 36-30, the Demons improved to 3-2 in the Trailways.
DEERFIELD 37
HUSTISFORD 24
On Jan. 7, Brenden Peterson (138) and Ray Bach (145) earned pins, Jack McDonough (126) and Justis Douglas (160) won decisions, and Nicholas McDonough (120), Nicholas Wilfong (132) and Aiden Kammann (170) received forfeits.
DEERFIELD 37, HUSTISFORD/HORICON 24
106 — Double forfeit.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — N. McDonough, D, received forfeit.
126 — J. McDonough, D, dec. Schmidt, H, 11-5.
132 — Wilfong, D, received forfeit.
138 — B. Peterson, D, pinned D. Peterson, H, 1:36.
145 — Bach, D, pinned Holub, H, :38.
152 — HIntz, H, pinned Olson, D, :47.
160 — Douglas, D, maj. dec. Kolp, H, 11-3.
170 — Kammann, D, received forfeit.
*182 — Evans, H, pinned Jackson, D, :54.
195 — Double forfeit.
220 — Nicholls, H, pinned Peterson, D, :36.
285 — Stark, H, received forfeit.
*starting weight
JOHNSON CREEK 44
DEERFIELD 30
On Jan. 9, Nicholas McDonough (120) and Brenden Peterson (138) earned pins, while Kammann (182) and Wilfong (132) received forfeit wins.
JOHNSON CREEK 44, DEERFIELD 30
106 — M. Gruss, JC, received forfeit.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — N. McDonough, D, pinned Roehl, JC.
126 — J. McDonough, D, pinned Hombsch, JC.
132 — Wilfong, D, received forfeit.
138 — B. Peterson, D, pinned Heth, JC.
145 — D. Gruss, JC, pinned Milonowski, D.
*152 — Saldana, JC, pinned Olson, D.
160 — Wollet, JC, dec. Douglas, D, 10-0.
170 — Olszewski, JC, maj. dec. Jackson, D, 16-4.
182 — Kammann, D, received forfeit.
195 — Yoshino, JC, received forfeit.
220 — David, JC, pinned M. Peterson, D.
285 — Morales, JC, won by forfeit.
*starting weight
DEERFIELD 36
DODGELAND 30
On Jan. 16, Jack McDonough (126) pinned the Trojans’ Jabin Tew in 2:22 and Sid Jackson (170) earned an 8-4 decision over Tyce Vande Berg leading the Demons to a six-point home win.
Wilfong (132), Hunter Milonowski (138), Brenden Peterson (145) and Luke Olson (152) received forfeits.
DEERFIELD 36, DODGELAND 30
106 — Double forfeit.
113 — Mikolainis, Dod, received forfeit.
120 — N. McDonough, Deer, dec. Kohn, Dod, 12-5.
126 — J. McDonough, Deer, pinned Tew, Dod. 2:22.
*132 — Wilfong, Deer., received forfeit.
138 — Milonowski, Deer, received forfeit.
145 — B. Peterson, Deer, received forfeit.
152 — Olson, Deer, received forfeit.
160 — Benzing, Dod, pinned Douglas, Deer, 1:46.
170 — Jackson, Deer, dec. Vande Berg, Dod, 8-4.
182 — Bader, Dod, pinned Kammann, Deer, :51.
195 — Double forfeit.
220 — White, Dod, received forfeit.
285 — Hilburn, Dod, pinned M. Peterson, D, 1:53.
*starting weight
BLACKSHIRT INVITE
Jack McDonough earned a fifth-place finish at 126 pounds at Saturday’s Blackshirt Invitational in Waukesha.
McDonough (19-10) earned an 18-3 technical fall over Racine Co-op’s Angel Aranda in the quarterfinals, before defeating Menasha’s Cadyn Street with a 1:59 pin in the fifth-place match.
Deerfield’s Sid Jackson, wrestling at 170, finished in sixth place. Jackson won two matches on the day, pinning New London’s Jeff Eplett in 3:46 and earning a 5-2 decision over Dylan Eckhart of Westosha Central.
Nicholas McDonough, Jack’s twin brother, finished seventh at 120. McDonough won three matches on the day including a 1:39 pin of Ethan Stollenwerk of Lake Country Lutheran in the seventh-place match.
KEN HEINE BLACKSHIRT INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Milton 270, Waukesha South 198, New London 148.5, Westosha Central 124.5, West Allis Central 114.5, Waukesha North 111.5, Menasha 107.5, Marquette University 102.5, Madison La Follette 82.5, Hamilton 78.5, Homestead 68, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 61, Pius XI Catholic 44.5, Lake Country Lutheran 33, Deerfield 32.5, Racine Co-op 18, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 11.
UP NEXT
The Demons host Orfordville Parkview (3-1) in their final Trailways South dual on Thursday. Wrestling begins at 7 p.m.
