The Deerfield volleyball team earned two Trailways South Conference victories while finishing third in the Central Wisconsin Christian Tournament over the weekend.
DEERFIELD 3
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 0
Oliva Tatlock made 16 digs and added 11 assists to lead the Demons to a 25-14, 25-20, 27-25 TSC win over the visiting Demons on Sept. 24.
Ashlee Ballmoos added five aces and five blocks, while Amber Ott paced the team withsix kills.
“The girls did great against this team. We had some people stepping into new roles and they did great adjusting,” said Deerfield head coach Jessie Backes.
DEERFIELD 3
MADISON COUNTRY DAY 0
Ballmoos recorded nine service aces and a block to lead Deerfield in a 25-13, 25-12, 25-18 Trailways victory at Madison Country Day on Sept. 26.
The Demons also got 15 digs from Maria Higgins, 13 assists from Tatlock and three kills from Taylor Wild.
“We played well and stayed aggressive to them. We had a whopping 18 aces as a team, we served very aggressive to them and it worked out,” Backes said.
CWC TOURNEY
Deerfield went 2-2 in the CWC Tournament on Saturday en route to a third-place finish.
The Demons started the day with a 25-17, 25-21 win over Wild Rose, then held rallied past Crandon, 22-25, 25-14, 15-11 to win their pool.
Deerfield then lost to Laona-Wabeno, 12-25, 12-25, and Fall River, 13-25, 17-25.
Not statistics were kept on the day.
“We played well in the morning against some pretty competitive teams,” said Backes. “We won our pool which put us in the gold bracket. In the afternoon we were down three starters due to various reasons and we had a hard time getting anything going. We pulled up three JV kids who did a great job stepping up to fill those holes.”
UP NEXT
Deerfield will travel to Johnson Creek Thursday, before hosting Williams Bay on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.
