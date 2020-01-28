A 49-24 loss to visiting Orfordville Parkview left the Deerfield wrestling team with a 3-3 record in the final Trailways Conference South Division standings.
The Demons earned three wins on the mat and one via forfeit.
At 120 pounds, junior Nicholas McDonough pinned Parkview’s Camron Duncan.
At 126, junior Jack McDonough stuck the Vikings’ Lucas Vonderhaar.
At 145, junior Ray Bach pinned Tom Kuffner.
No times were available.
Meanwhile, the Demons’ Brenden Peterson received a forfeit at 138.
Horicon finished a perfect 6-0 to win the Trailways South.
UP NEXT
The Demons will host the Deerfield Scramble this Saturday as wrestlers from Milwaukee Bradley Tech, Brodhead, DeForest, Jefferson, Kenosha Christian Life, Kewaunee, Lake Mills, Madison La Follette, Greendale Martin Luther, Mayville, Menasha, Monona Grove, Milwaukee Pius XI, Random Lake, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Waterloo, West Bend West and Westosha Central will compete.
Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.
TRAILWAYS MEET
The 2020 Trailways Conference Meet will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 in Horicon.
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 49
DEERFIELD 24
106 — E. Suer, OP, received forfeit.
113 — I. Suer, OP, received forfeit.
120 — N. McDonough, D, pinned Duncan, OP.
126 — J. McDonough, D, pinned Vonderhaar, OP.
132 — Mendez, OP, received forfeit.
138 — B. Peterson, D, received forfeit.
145 — Bach, D, pinned Kuffner, OP.
152 — Brown, OP, pinned Olson, D.
160 — Terry, OP, dec. Douglas, D, 2-0.
170 — Egan, OP, maj. dec. Jackson, D, 12-4.
182 — Schwengels, OP, pinned Kammann, D.
195 — Pulaski, OP, received forfeit.
220 — Everson, OP, pinned M. Peterson, D.
285 — Double forfeit.
*starting weight
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.