With a 49-31 non-conference decision over visiting Dodgeland Dec. 27 the Deerfield girls basketball team ran its season-best winning streak to five games.
The host Demons (6-3) built a 13-point halftime advantage and never looked back.
Freshmen Steffi Siewert and Moli Haak each scored 11 points to lead Deerfield’s way. Haak added team-highs in rebounds (9) and blocked shots (2), while sophomore Breanna Ezzell scored five points, grabbed five rebounds and had a team-leading five steals.
Sophomore forward Adrianne Bader led the Trojans (3-5) with a game-high 14 points.
UP NEXT
Deerfield will play another non-conference game on Monday, Jan. 6 at Edgerton. Tipoff is 7:15 p.m. against the Crimson Tide.
DEERFIELD 49, DODGELAND 31
Dodgeland 12 19 — 31
Deerfield 25 24 — 49
Dodgeland (fg-ft-pts) — Blombe 1-0-2, Peplinski 1-0-2, Knueppel 2-0-4, Cramer 1-0-3, Hodgson 2-1-5, Kjornes 0-1-1, Bader 5-4-14. Totals — 11 6-16 31.
Deerfield — Winger 1-3-6, Eickhoff 3-0-6, Ezell 2-1-5, Siwert 5-1-11, Haak 4-3-11, Fischer 1-2-4, Mack 1-0-2, Rucks 1-2-4. Totals — 20 12-13 49.
3-point goals — DOD 1 (Cramer 1), DEER 0. Total fouls — N/A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.